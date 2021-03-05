 Skip to main content
2020-2021 Mid-State 2A Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorees
2020-2021 Mid-State 2A Men's Basketball All-Conference Honorees

Reidsville

Breon Pass, Yoshua Courts, Cam Peoples

Honorable Mention

Tamir Johnson, Eric Neal, Talis Lester, Carter Wilson, Amari Badgett, Aljariq Lee, Stevian Harrison

Carrboro

LJ Riggsbee, Ethan Stutts

Cummings

Dylantae James, Kaden Hammond

Honorable Mention

Jaylen Haith, Tylek Oliver, Labryant Boswell

Durham School of the Arts

Justin Glover

Honorable Mention

Caleb Hawkins, Logan Lowe, Ellis Seale, Billy Dupree

Graham

Christian Titus, Isaiah Lea

Honorable Mention

Tramor’ Brown, Dirk Brown, Alex Godley, Nick Russell

Player of the Year: Breon Pass, Reidsville

Coach of the Year: Jason Ross, Reidsville

Team Sportsmanship: Cummings

2020-2021 Mid-State 2A Women’s Basketball All-Conference Honorees

Reidsville

Amani Smalls, Chloe McGhee, Kiera Perkins

Honorable Mention

Heaven Perkins, Gracious Wise, Morgan Hooper

Carrboro

Madison Wieboldt, Karis Andrade

Honorable Mention

Jameeah Purefoy-Thaxton

Cummings

Dori Paylor

Durham School of the Arts

Chiagozie Precious Ogboko, Lindsey Suitt

Honorable Mention

Nylah Daniels

Graham

Mikaya Baldwin, Charisma Heggie

Honorable Mention

Anayah Noell

Player of the Year: Amani Smalls

Coach of the Year: DeAnna Solomon

Team Sportsmanship: Cummings

