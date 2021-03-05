2020-2021 Mid-State 2A Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorees

Reidsville
Breon Pass, Yoshua Courts, Cam Peoples
Honorable Mention
Tamir Johnson, Eric Neal, Talis Lester, Carter Wilson, Amari Badgett, Aljariq Lee, Stevian Harrison
Carrboro
LJ Riggsbee, Ethan Stutts
Cummings
Dylantae James, Kaden Hammond
Honorable Mention
Jaylen Haith, Tylek Oliver, Labryant Boswell
Durham School of the Arts
Justin Glover
Honorable Mention
Caleb Hawkins, Logan Lowe, Ellis Seale, Billy Dupree
Graham
Christian Titus, Isaiah Lea
Honorable Mention
Tramor’ Brown, Dirk Brown, Alex Godley, Nick Russell
Player of the Year: Breon Pass, Reidsville
Coach of the Year: Jason Ross, Reidsville
Team Sportsmanship: Cummings
2020-2021 Mid-State 2A Women’s Basketball All-Conference Honorees
Reidsville
Amani Smalls, Chloe McGhee, Kiera Perkins
Honorable Mention
Heaven Perkins, Gracious Wise, Morgan Hooper
Carrboro
Madison Wieboldt, Karis Andrade
Honorable Mention
Jameeah Purefoy-Thaxton
Cummings
Dori Paylor
Durham School of the Arts
Chiagozie Precious Ogboko, Lindsey Suitt
Honorable Mention
Nylah Daniels
Graham
Mikaya Baldwin, Charisma Heggie
Honorable Mention
Anayah Noell
Player of the Year: Amani Smalls