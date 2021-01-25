2020-2021 NCHSAA volleyball championship recaps

Jan. 23
Venue: Green Valley High School in Cary
East Wake Academy wins school’s first 1A state title with 3-1 win over Mountain Island Charter
East Wake Academy got their offense rolling early, taking a commanding 2-0 set lead with a pair of 25-15 set wins to set themselves to win the school’s first state championship. The Eagles combination of setter Kristen Seavy and Krista Brantley were a deadly force in the four set win over Mountain Island Charter.
Seavy was selected as M.V.P. of the 1A Championship Match thanks to her 38 assists and four aces. She also contributed five digs and four blocks to a spectacularly well rounded effort. The Eagle attack funneled through Seavy, though she frequently played through Brantley who smashed 28 kills with just 10 attacking errors in the match.
Mountain Island Charter got their attack going in the third set, sparked by ten kills from Lauren Pledger in the set. The Raptors ripped off nine straight points to go up 13-11 in the third. Then, after giving up a 6-0 run to the Eagles, the Raptors tacked on another 9-0 run to go up 22-17, eventually holding off East Wake Academy 25-21 to force a fourth set.
Early in the fourth set, Mountain Island appeared poised to send the match to a decisive fifth set, scoring six straight to take a 12-6 advantage. However, finding themselves down 21-11 in the fourth, the Eagles managed a side out that brought up Eilis Thomas up to the service line. Thomas sent her heavy, diving serves pounding across the net, disrupting the Raptors rhythm and the Eagles scored 12 straight points to go up 24-21, hanging on to close out the match 25-23.
The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing good sportsmanship and has partnered with the North Carolina Farm Bureau to recognize one individual from each of the participating championship teams in volleyball with the 2020-2021 Sportsmanship Awards. The recipients for this year’s 1A awards were Lauren Pledger from Mountain Island and Lexi Brantley from East Wake Academy.
BOX SCORE
EWA 25 25 21 25
MIC 15 15 25 23
Fred T. Foard picks up back-to-back titles with 3-0 sweep of McMichael
The Tigers from Fred T. Foard proved too much for McMichael in the 2A State Championship Match. Foard grabbed their eighth title in program history and second in a row with a 3-0 sweep of the Phoenix. Remarkably, Foard has reached the NCHSAA State Title Match eight times and won all eight appearances.
The Tigers rallied for eight straight points to close out the first set 25-14, as Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey each provided three kills in the frame. The Tigers kept that momentum rolling to start the second set, netting the first seven points of that set on their way to a comfortable 25-11 set win.
The third set was much more competitive as McMichael battled to keep the match alive, utilizing the heavy swings of Cassidy Tanton to try and extend the match. Tanton managed ten of her 18 kills in the third set, but Thao struck with six kills of her own and Martina Foster added another five to push the Tigers to close the match out 25-22.
Thao was named the 2A M.V.P. of the State Championship Match for the second year in a row. She wrapped up her career at Foard with 10 kills and 17 digs.
The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing good sportsmanship and has partnered with the North Carolina Farm Bureau to recognize one individual from each of the participating championship teams in volleyball with the 2020-2021 Sportsmanship Awards. The recipients for this year’s 2A awards were Katrina Cloer from Fred T. Foard and Lauren Tuttle from McMichael.
BOX SCORE
F 25 25 25
M 14 11 22
D.H. Conley slides by Cox Mill 3-0 for program’s third championship
In a match that truly was closer than a 3-0 sweep, D.H. Conley scrapped past a tough challenge from Cox Mill to win the Viking’s third 3A state championship in program history. The win was the Vikings first state title since they defeated West Iredell in a thrilling five-set 3A Championship Match in 2007. After breaking a 23-23 deadlock to set up match point, Ella Philpot raised up over the net to set down her third block of the match and send Conley to the win.
The match was incredibly tight for the majority of the night, with big swings from both teams regularly flying across the net. Neither team ran off a string of five unanswered points until Conley opened the third set with a 5-0 run, the only one of the match, eventually pushing out to an 11-3 third set-lead. All three sets were tied at 23 during the match, with the Vikings winning all sets by identical 25-23 margins.
Conley featured a very balanced attack, distributing their 37 kills on the night amongst seven players. They were led by Maddie May, who was named the M.V.P. of the match, scoring 10 kills to go with eight digs and solid passing throughout the night. Both of the Viking setters were solid all night as well as Olivia Lefever led the team with 16 assists and Cassie Dail chipped in 14.
The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing good sportsmanship and has partnered with the North Carolina Farm Bureau to recognize one individual from each of the participating championship teams in volleyball with the 2020-2021 Sportsmanship Awards. The recipients for this year’s 3A awards were Olivia Lefever from D.H. Conley and Olivia Todd from Cox Mill.
BOX SCORE
DHC 25 25 25
CM 23 23 23
Cardinal Gibbons sails past Providence 3-0 for Crusaders first crown since 2015
Cardinal Gibbons cruised to their tenth 4A volleyball state championship on Saturday, racing past Providence 3-0. The Crusaders captured the program’s first title since winning the 2015 4A Championship in a convincing three set win over Northwest Guilford.
The offense was firing on all cylinders for Gibbons all afternoon. Emily Chrysogelos regularly powered the ball into the floor, earning 22 kills and racking up six digs in the match on her way to being named the 4A Championship Match M.V.P. Much of Chrysogelos’ success came off of feeds from Celia Ryan who served up 38 assists in the match, masterfully orchestrating the Gibbons offense that killed 44 points by six different players.
The Crusaders took the opening set 25-18 behind seven kills from Chrysogelos. Providence battled in the opening frame, led by Gabby LaPata’s four kills. She finished with six in the match for the Panthers. The Crusaders had a little easier time in the second set, cruising to a 25-14 victory. Chrysogelos had nine kills in that frame, while Providence really struggled to mount any offensive momentum until a 5-0 run that trimmed the Gibbons lead to 23-13.
The final set was all Crusaders, as Chrysogelos added six more kills to her tally and Anna Kate Young contributed four of her nine for the day. Gibbons scored eight of the last nine points in the final set to roll to a 25-13 victory, completing their unbeaten season.
The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing good sportsmanship and has partnered with the North Carolina Farm Bureau to recognize one individual from each of the participating championship teams in volleyball with the 2020-2021 Sportsmanship Awards. The recipients for this year’s 4A awards were Audra Nelson from Providence and Celia Ryan from Cardinal Gibbons.
BOX SCORE
CG 25 25 25
P 18 14 13