2020-2021 NCHSAA volleyball championship recaps

Jan. 23

Venue: Green Valley High School in Cary

East Wake Academy wins school’s first 1A state title with 3-1 win over Mountain Island Charter

East Wake Academy got their offense rolling early, taking a commanding 2-0 set lead with a pair of 25-15 set wins to set themselves to win the school’s first state championship. The Eagles combination of setter Kristen Seavy and Krista Brantley were a deadly force in the four set win over Mountain Island Charter.

Seavy was selected as M.V.P. of the 1A Championship Match thanks to her 38 assists and four aces. She also contributed five digs and four blocks to a spectacularly well rounded effort. The Eagle attack funneled through Seavy, though she frequently played through Brantley who smashed 28 kills with just 10 attacking errors in the match.

Mountain Island Charter got their attack going in the third set, sparked by ten kills from Lauren Pledger in the set. The Raptors ripped off nine straight points to go up 13-11 in the third. Then, after giving up a 6-0 run to the Eagles, the Raptors tacked on another 9-0 run to go up 22-17, eventually holding off East Wake Academy 25-21 to force a fourth set.