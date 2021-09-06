2020-2021 Wells Fargo State Cup winners recognized

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Wells Fargo, released the final standings in the 42nd annual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2020-2021 academic year. The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
This year Cardinal Gibbons and Weddington were the only back-to-back winners of the cup with the Crusaders claiming the 4A State Cup for the third year in a row. Weddington outpaced Marvin Ridge for the 3A Classification for their fourth state cup victory. In the 2A Classification, Croatan reclaimed the cup after Carrboro slipped by them a season ago, giving the Cougars their second state cup all-time. In the 1A Classification, the Pine Lake Prep earned the school’s first State Cup win all-time.
4A State Cup: Cardinal Gibbons takes the top spot in the 4A for the third straight year. The Crusaders won state championships in men’s cross country, men’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s lacrosse. They also finished second in women’s track and field, wrestling, and football. Myers Park managed to finish second despite only capturing one state championship this year, winning the 4A women’s soccer title.
4A Wells Fargo Cup Final Standings
1 Cardinal Gibbons – 682.5
2 Myers Park – 522.14
3 Hoggard – 400
4 Ardrey Kell – 389.64
5 Green Hope – 369.5
6 Hough – 354.64
7 Pinecrest – 354.64
8 Reagan – 327.5
9 Millbrook – 287.14
10 Northwest Guilford – 282.5
3A State Cup: Weddington held the 3A State Cup away from the Warriors’ cross-county rivals, Marvin Ridge. Weddington teams collected state championship hardware in men’s soccer and men’s basketball. They also finished state runners-up in men’s and women’s track and field, women’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s cross country. Marvin Ridge finished second for the second year in a row, winning a single state championship this year thanks to a 1A/2A/3A title in men’s lacrosse.
3A Wells Fargo Cup Final Standings
1 Weddington – 530
2 Marvin Ridge – 512.5
3 Charlotte Catholic – 430
4 Chapel Hill – 415
5 Northern Guilford – 350
6 Cuthbertson – 325
7 East Chapel Hill – 322.5
8 Cox Mill – 307.5
9 Mount Tabor – 266.25
10 J.H. Rose - 250
2A State Cup: Croatan picked up the school’s second State Cup title in the past three years, cruising by second-place Lake Norman Charter by a 110-point margin. Croatan’s lone state title came in men’s soccer, but the Cougars did bring home third place honors in women’s track and field, men’s swimming and diving, and men’s cross country. Lake Norman Charter finished second thanks to state titles in women’s soccer and men’s golf.
2A Wells Fargo Cup Final Standings
1 Croatan – 550
2 Lake Norman Charter – 440
3 Carrboro – 382.5
4 First Flight – 352.5
5 North Lincoln – 327.5
T6 Fred T. Foard – 287.5
T6 Salisbury – 287.5
8 Ledford – 247.5
9 Hendersonville – 227.5
10 East Lincoln – 216.25
1A State Cup: After finishing second one year ago, Pine Lake Prep grabbed the school’s first State Cup title. The Pride brought home championships in men’s and women’s tennis, women’s golf, and men’s soccer. They also finished second in women’s cross country, men’s swimming and diving, and men’s track and field. Last year’s champion Community School of Davidson finished second with state championships in men’s swimming and diving and women’s soccer.
1A Wells Fargo Cup Final Standings
1 Pine Lake Prep – 520
2 Community School of Davidson – 470
3 Lincoln Charter – 362.5
4 Mountain Island Charter – 315
5 Murphy – 270
6 Bishop McGuinness – 265
7 East Surry – 247.5
8 Research Triangle – 247.5
9 Franklin Academy – 222.5
T10 Christ the King – 202.5
T10 East Carteret – 202.5
ABOUT THE WELLS FARGO CUP
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points. In the playoff events involving teams from more than one classification, Wells Fargo Cup points are awarded based on the school’s standing against other schools in its own classification. If fewer than eight schools from a classification compete in a sport, only those schools that are represented are eligible to receive the Cup points.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for first, 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth. In the event of a tie, the schools receive an equal number of points based on the number of teams that tie and the number of teams that finish higher in the standings. Five points are awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.