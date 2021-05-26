2020-21 NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational wraps up at Southern Alamance

GRAHAM – The 2020-21 NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational was held at Southern Alamance High School with teams competing across multiple divisions showcasing a total of 65 performances last week. This year marked the first time that the Cheerleading Invitational was held at a member school. It also was the inaugural year for the Game Day division competition.
Each year, the NCHSAA and Varsity Brands present the “Carolina Cup” to the highest scoring squad in the traditional competition (non-Game Day Divisions), regardless of division. This year the 18th annual Carolina Cup was presented to Charlotte Catholic High School, who scored 88.60 in the High School Non-Building Varsity Division to win the school’s first Carolina Cup.
About the 2020-21 NCHSAA Cheerleading Scholarship
The NCHSAA is proud to recognize and reward outstanding cheerleaders exemplifying sound character and academic standing, good sportsmanship, and school spirit by providing financial assistance in furthering his or her college or university education. The NCHSAA awards four $500 scholarships annually, one to a cheerleader in each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications.
To qualify, the recipient must be a college-bound senior varsity cheerleader at an NCHSAA member school. Recipients must be on a participating team at the NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational for that year and be planning to enroll in an accredited institution of higher education in the year following graduation. Applicants must be well-rounded individuals demonstrating excellence in Cheerleading with an outstanding presence of school spirit, community service involvement and academics with a minimum average GPA of 3.0 throughout the student’s high school career.
Recipients are selected from qualified applicants that submitted essays and recommendation letters from their coach and other school personnel.
1A Recipient: Izzy Wilson – Cherryville High School
Izzy Wilson is a senior at Cherryville High School who has been a Spirit of Cherryville Cheerleading Mentor all 4 years of her high school career. Wilson will be attending Western Carolina University in the fall where she will major in Computer Science. Cheerleading has played a major part in Izzy’s life for the past decade, and she plans to remain involved in the future.
2A Recipient: Camilla Crocker – North Johnston High School
Camilla Crocker is a senior from North Johnston High School who is active in her youth church group and has volunteered at her local soup kitchen and homeless shelter. Camilla will attend Wayne Community College where she will major in nursing. Her career goal is to become a delivery nurse or an NICU nurse.
3A Recipient: Karsen Kernodle – Southern Alamance High School
Karsen Kernodle is a senior from Southern Alamance High School and has volunteered at multiple community camps and at Kidsport Gymnastics Academy. Karsen will attend N.C. State University where she will study business with a minor in marketing. Her career goal is to work in pharmaceutical sales.
4A Recipient: Mary Catherine Rolland – Davie High School
Mary Catherine Rolland is a senior from Davie High School where she has volunteered with the Special Olympics and as a youth swim coach. Rolland will attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall where she plans on studying biological sciences with hopes of pursuing a PhD.