2020-21 NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational wraps up at Southern Alamance

GRAHAM – The 2020-21 NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational was held at Southern Alamance High School with teams competing across multiple divisions showcasing a total of 65 performances last week. This year marked the first time that the Cheerleading Invitational was held at a member school. It also was the inaugural year for the Game Day division competition.

Each year, the NCHSAA and Varsity Brands present the “Carolina Cup” to the highest scoring squad in the traditional competition (non-Game Day Divisions), regardless of division. This year the 18th annual Carolina Cup was presented to Charlotte Catholic High School, who scored 88.60 in the High School Non-Building Varsity Division to win the school’s first Carolina Cup.

About the 2020-21 NCHSAA Cheerleading Scholarship

The NCHSAA is proud to recognize and reward outstanding cheerleaders exemplifying sound character and academic standing, good sportsmanship, and school spirit by providing financial assistance in furthering his or her college or university education. The NCHSAA awards four $500 scholarships annually, one to a cheerleader in each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications.