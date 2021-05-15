2021 1A Championship: CSD needs playoff to top East Surry; Surratt cruises

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with NC Farm Bureau to recognize one individual from each of the top two teams with the 2021 Men’s Golf Sportsmanship Awards for each classification. The 2021 3A Men’s Golf Sportsmanship Award winners were Nicolas Rubino from Charlotte Catholic and Ian Podziewski from Marvin Ridge.

2021 4A Championship Pinecrest sweeps behind Van Paris’ even round

PINEHURST - The Pinecrest Patriots wrapped up another outstanding Men’s Golf season, bringing home team and individual hardware in the 2021 4A Men’s Golf State Championship at Pinehurst No. 2. Patriots’ golfer Jackson Van Paris was equal to the challenge of Donald Ross’ signature masterpiece, firing an even par 72 to win the individual tournament by one stroke over Hampton Roberts and William Webb.

Broughton’s Webb came to the final hole with a one-shot lead, playing 1-under through 17. However, a double-bogey on the home hole dropped the Capitals star to 1-over and into a tie with Hampton Roberts as leaders in the clubhouse.