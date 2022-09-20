2021-22 Wells Fargo State Cup winners released

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Wells Fargo, released the final standings in the 42nd annual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2020-2021 academic year last week. The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

This year Cardinal Gibbons, Croatan, and Pine Lake Prep were all back-to-back winners of the cup with the Crusaders claiming the 4A State Cup for the fourth year in a row. Croatan reclaimed the cup for the second year in a row and third time in school history. It was the Cougars first Cup win at the 3A level. The Pride of Pine Lake Prep won their second straight State Cup Title, earning the school’s first 2A Cup Title. In the 1A Classification, Bishop McGuinness earned the title for the eighth time in school history and the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

1A Classification | Bishop McGuinness edges Christ the King for top spot

Bishop McGuinness earned nearly half of their points for the year in the spring season thanks to being the top finishing 1A school in men’s and women’s lacrosse. The Villains also won the 1A Men’s Tennis Dual Team State Championship this year to cap their year with a total of 497.5 points, well ahead of Christ the King who finished with 416.67 points in second place. The Villains also won a state championship in Women’s Basketball and Men’s Cross Country on their way to winning the school’s eighth Wells Fargo State Cup. The title was the first for Bishop McGuinness since the 2014-15 season.

1A State Cup Top 10

1. Bishop McGuinness – 497.5

2. Christ the King – 416.67

3. Mountain Island Charter – 412.5

4. Union Academy – 400

5. Mount Airy – 327.5

6. Swain County – 311.67

7. Elkin – 310

8. Voyager Academy – 277.5

9. South Stanly – 240

10. Robbinsville - 235

2A Classification | Pine Lake Prep outlasts Community School of Davidson

Pine Lake Prep took the school’s second-straight Wells Fargo State Cup one year removed from their 1A State Cup Title a season ago. The Pride teams did not win a state championship this year, but they were a model of consistency in performance in the school’s rise to 2A. They tied with Community School of Davidson for the top finishing 2A school in the Men’s Lacrosse playoffs. They also finished second in Men’s Tennis and third in Women’s Track & Field. Pine Lake grabbed a second highest finish total in 2A Women’s Swimming & Diving. The fall season saw Women’s Cross Country finish second and third in Women’s Golf. Community School of Davidson was clipping right on the heels of the Pride, dropping into second place in the standings by a 487.5-450 margin.

2A State Cup Top 10

1. Pine Lake Prep – 487.5

2. Community School of Davidson – 450

3. NCSSM – Durham – 325

4. Lincoln Charter – 322.5

5. Shelby – 295

6. West Stanly – 280

7. Cummings – 267.5

8. Raleigh Charter – 260

9. Salisbury – 257.5

10. East Surry – 252.5

3A Classification | Croatan repeats for school’s third Cup title

Just like a year ago in their 2A State Cup win, individual sports carried the Croatan Cougars to the 3A State Cup title. Croatan individual teams swept the 3A Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field State Championships. The Cougar Men’s Outdoor Track & Field and Men’s Cross Country teams both finished second in 3A. The Cougars managed to reach the regional finals in Softball and the Men’s Soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 3A Men’s Soccer Tournament. Croatan raced past Lake Norman Charter, another school making the jump to 3A this year, by a final count of 475-390.

3A State Cup Top 10

1. Croatan – 475

2. Lake Norman Charter – 390

3. North Lincoln – 360

4. J.H. Rose – 350

5. Carrboro – 340

6. West Carteret – 332.5

7. Northwood – 320

8. Terry Sanford – 302.5

9. Dudley – 300

10. West Henderson – 282.5

4A Classification | Cardinal Gibbons wins fourth in a row holding off trio of Union County contenders

Cardinal Gibbons was head of the class again this year in 4A. The Crusaders held off tough challenges from a trio of new contendees in the 4A ranks from Union County. Gibbons teams scored State Cup points in all fall sports with the exception of Women’s Tennis. The Crusaders brought home a State Title in Football and finished second in Women’s Golf and third in Women’s Cross Country. Crusader Spring sports were equally strong, claiming State Championships in Women’s Lacrosse and Women’s Soccer and earning trips to the regional finals in Men’s Tennis and Men’s Lacrosse. Gibbons won their fourth straight Wells Fargo State Cup edging Marvin Ridge by a 575-475 count.

4A State Cup Top 10

1. Cardinal Gibbons – 575

2. Marvin Ridge – 475

3. Weddington – 422.5

4. Cuthbertson – 420

5. Hough – 372.5

6. Green Hope – 370

7. Panther Creek – 307.5

8. Charlotte Catholic – 305

9. Myers Park – 300

10. Ardrey Kell - 295

About the Wells Fargo State Cup

Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points. In the playoff events involving teams from more than one classification, Wells Fargo Cup points are awarded based on the school’s standing against other schools in its own classification. If fewer than eight schools from a classification compete in a sport, only those schools that are represented are eligible to receive the Cup points.

Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for first, 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth. In the event of a tie, the schools receive an equal number of points based on the number of teams that tie and the number of teams that finish higher in the standings. Five points are awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.