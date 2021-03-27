2021 Area Winter and Spring Football Scores and Schedules

Scores
Feb. 26
Western Alamance 45, Rockingham 14
Northern Guilford 27, McMichael 0 (forfeit)
Person 40, Morehead 0
Reidsville at Thomasville, cancelled
March 5
Reidsville 48, East Surry 14
Rockingham 41, McMichael 8
Western Alamance 47, Morehead 0
Mar. 12
Reidsville 42, Ragsdale 0
McMichael 30, Morehead 27
Rockingham 27, Northeast Guilford 0
Friday, Mar. 19
Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0
Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7
Monday, March 22
Morehead 37, Northeast Guilford 12
Friday, Mar. 26
Reidsville 78 Graham 0
Northern Guilford 40, Rockingham 7
Morehead at Eastern Alamance, cancelled (will not be rescheduled)
Schedule
Saturday, March 27
McMichael at Person, results not available at press time
Tuesday, March 30
Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance
Thursday, April 1
Person at Rockingham
Friday, April 2
Reidsville versus Cummings
McMichael at Northeast Guilford
Northern Guilford at Morehead
April 9
Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey
Morehead at Rockingham
Eastern Alamance at McMichael
NCHSAA Playoffs
Sat., April 10, 2021 Bracketing
Fri., April 16, 2021 1st Round
Fri., April 23, 2021 2nd Round
Fri., April 30, 2021 Regional