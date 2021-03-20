 Skip to main content
2021 Area Winter and Spring Football Scores and Schedules
Results

Feb. 26

Western Alamance 45, Rockingham 14

Northern Guilford 27, McMichael 0 (forfeit)

Person 40, Morehead 0

Reidsville at Thomasville, cancelled

March 5

Reidsville 48, East Surry 14

Rockingham 41, McMichael 8

Western Alamance 47, Morehead 0

Mar. 12

Reidsville 42, Ragsdale 0

McMichael 30, Morehead 27

Rockingham 27, Northeast Guilford 0

Friday, Mar. 19

Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0

Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7

Eastern Alamance at Rockingham, postponed

Schedule

Monday, March 22

Northeast Guilford at Morehead (moved from 3-19-21)

Friday, Mar. 26

Reidsville at Graham

McMichael at Person

Rockingham at Northern Guilford

Morehead at Eastern Alamance

April 1

Person at Rockingham

April 2

Reidsville versus Cummings

McMichael at Northeast Guilford

Northern Guilford at Morehead

April 9

Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey

Morehead at Rockingham

Eastern Alamance at McMichael

NCHSAA Playoff Schedule

Sat., April 10, 2021 Bracketing

Fri., April 16, 2021 1st Round

Fri., April 23, 2021 2nd Round

Fri., April 30, 2021 Regional

Sat., May 8, 2021 State Championship

