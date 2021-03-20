2021 Area Winter and Spring Football Scores and Schedules

Results
Feb. 26
Western Alamance 45, Rockingham 14
Northern Guilford 27, McMichael 0 (forfeit)
Person 40, Morehead 0
Reidsville at Thomasville, cancelled
March 5
Reidsville 48, East Surry 14
Rockingham 41, McMichael 8
Western Alamance 47, Morehead 0
Mar. 12
Reidsville 42, Ragsdale 0
McMichael 30, Morehead 27
Rockingham 27, Northeast Guilford 0
Friday, Mar. 19
Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0
Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7
Eastern Alamance at Rockingham, postponed
Schedule
Monday, March 22
Northeast Guilford at Morehead (moved from 3-19-21)
Friday, Mar. 26
Reidsville at Graham
McMichael at Person
Rockingham at Northern Guilford
Morehead at Eastern Alamance
April 1
Person at Rockingham
April 2
Reidsville versus Cummings
McMichael at Northeast Guilford
Northern Guilford at Morehead
April 9
Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey
Morehead at Rockingham
Eastern Alamance at McMichael
NCHSAA Playoff Schedule
Sat., April 10, 2021 Bracketing
Fri., April 16, 2021 1st Round
Fri., April 23, 2021 2nd Round
Fri., April 30, 2021 Regional
Sat., May 8, 2021 State Championship