2021 Boys High School Basketball Results and Schedule
SCORES

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Reidsville 91, Durham School of the Arts 22

McMichael 48, Western Alamance 38

Morehead 69, Northeast Guilford 57

Eastern Alamance 63, Rockingham 55

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Northern Guilford 78, McMichael 50

Thursday, Feb. 11

Reidsville 66, Carrboro 55

Person 66, McMichael 53

Friday, Feb. 12

Eastern Alamance 56, Morehead 45

Reidsville 61, Cummings 56, OT

Northern Guilford 98, Rockingham 24

SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 15

Morehead versus Northern Guilford, 7 p.m.

McMichael versus Northeast Guilford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Reidsville versus Cummings, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus Person, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

McMichael versus Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

Morehead at Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Reidsville versus Graham, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Reidsville at Carrboro, 6:30 p.m.

