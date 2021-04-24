2021 Composite High School Baseball Schedule

April 27
McMichael at Rockingham
Morehead at Northern Guilford
April 30
McMichael versus Rockingham
Morehead versus Northern Guilford
Reidsville at Bartlett Yancey, 6 p.m.
May 4
McMichael versus Northeast Guilford
Morehead versus Western Alamance
Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance
Reidsville at Durham School of the Arts, 6 p.m.
May 7
McMichael at Northeast Guilford
Morehead at Western Alamance
Rockingham at Eastern Alamance
Reidsville versus Durham School of the Arts, 6 p.m.
May 11
McMichael at Eastern Alamance
Morehead at Northeastern Guilford
Rockingham at Northern Guilford
Reidsville versus Watauga
May 13
Reidsville at Roxboro Community School
May 14
McMichael versus Eastern Alamance
Morehead versus Northeastern Guilford
Rockingham versus Northern Guilford, noon
May 18
McMichael versus Western Alamance
Morehead versus Eastern Alamance
Rockingham at Person
Reidsville at Southern Alamance, TBA
May 20
Reidsville versus Bethany Community School, 6 p.m.
May 21
McMichael at Western Alamance
Morehead at Eastern Alamance
Rockingham versus Person
May 25
McMichael versus Morehead
Rockingham versus Western Alamance
Reidsville versus Carrboro, 6 p.m.
May 28
McMichael at Morehead
Rockingham at Western Alamance
Reidsville at Carrboro, 6 p.m.
June 1
Morehead versus Person
Reidsville versus Cummings, 6 p.m.
June 2
McMichael at Northern Guilford
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
June 4
McMichael versus Northern Guilford
Morehead at Person
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
Reidsville at Cummings, 6 p.m.
June 7
McMichael versus Person
Rockingham versus Morehead
Morehead versus Person
June 8
Reidsville at Graham, 6 p.m.
June 9
McMichael at Person