2021 Composite High School Baseball Scores and Schedule

Scores
Monday, April 26
Reidsville 9, Durham School of the Arts 1
Tuesday, April 27
Rockingham 3, McMichael 2
Northern Guilford 6, Morehead 0
Wednesday, April 28
Bethany Community School 6, Reidsville 5
Thursday, April 29
Northern Guilford 13, Morehead 4
Friday, April 30
McMichael 4, Rockingham 3
Schedule
Tuesday, May 4
McMichael versus Northeast Guilford
Morehead versus Western Alamance
Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance
Reidsville at Durham School of the Arts, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Rockingham at Eastern Alamance
Friday, May 7
McMichael at Northeast Guilford
Morehead at Western Alamance
Reidsville versus Durham School of the Arts, 6 p.m.
May 11
McMichael at Eastern Alamance
Morehead at Northeastern Guilford
Rockingham at Northern Guilford
Reidsville versus Watauga
May 13
Reidsville at Roxboro Community School
May 14
McMichael versus Eastern Alamance
Morehead versus Northeastern Guilford
Rockingham versus Northern Guilford, noon
May 18
McMichael versus Western Alamance
Morehead versus Eastern Alamance
Rockingham at Person
Reidsville at Southern Alamance, TBA
May 20
Reidsville versus Bethany Community School, 6 p.m.
May 21
McMichael at Western Alamance
Morehead at Eastern Alamance
Rockingham versus Person
May 25
McMichael versus Morehead
Rockingham versus Western Alamance
Reidsville versus Carrboro, 6 p.m.
May 28
McMichael at Morehead
Rockingham at Western Alamance
Reidsville at Carrboro, 6 p.m.
June 1
Morehead versus Person
Reidsville versus Cummings, 6 p.m.
June 2
McMichael at Northern Guilford
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
June 4
McMichael versus Northern Guilford
Morehead at Person
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
Reidsville at Cummings, 6 p.m.