2021 Composite High School Baseball Scores and Schedule
agate

Scores

Monday, April 26

Reidsville 9, Durham School of the Arts 1

Tuesday, April 27

Rockingham 3, McMichael 2

Northern Guilford 6, Morehead 0

Wednesday, April 28

Bethany Community School 6, Reidsville 5

Thursday, April 29

Northern Guilford 13, Morehead 4

Friday, April 30

McMichael 4, Rockingham 3

Schedule

Tuesday, May 4

McMichael versus Northeast Guilford

Morehead versus Western Alamance

Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance

Reidsville at Durham School of the Arts, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

Rockingham at Eastern Alamance

Friday, May 7

McMichael at Northeast Guilford

Morehead at Western Alamance

Reidsville versus Durham School of the Arts, 6 p.m.

May 11

McMichael at Eastern Alamance

Morehead at Northeastern Guilford

Rockingham at Northern Guilford

Reidsville versus Watauga

May 13

Reidsville at Roxboro Community School

May 14

McMichael versus Eastern Alamance

Morehead versus Northeastern Guilford

Rockingham versus Northern Guilford, noon

May 18

McMichael versus Western Alamance

Morehead versus Eastern Alamance

Rockingham at Person

Reidsville at Southern Alamance, TBA

May 20

Reidsville versus Bethany Community School, 6 p.m.

May 21

McMichael at Western Alamance

Morehead at Eastern Alamance

Rockingham versus Person

May 25

McMichael versus Morehead

Rockingham versus Western Alamance

Reidsville versus Carrboro, 6 p.m.

May 28

McMichael at Morehead

Rockingham at Western Alamance

Reidsville at Carrboro, 6 p.m.

June 1

Morehead versus Person

Reidsville versus Cummings, 6 p.m.

June 2

McMichael at Northern Guilford

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

June 4

McMichael versus Northern Guilford

Morehead at Person

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

Reidsville at Cummings, 6 p.m.

June 7

McMichael versus Person

Rockingham versus Morehead

Morehead versus Person

June 8

Reidsville at Graham, 6 p.m.

June 9

McMichael at Person

Rockingham at Morehead

June 11

Reidsville versus Graham, 6 p.m.

All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

