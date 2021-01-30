 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 County Boys Composite Basketball Schedule
0 comments
agate

2021 County Boys Composite Basketball Schedule

  • 0

SCORES

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Eastern Alamance 59, McMichael 49

Morehead 69, Rockingham 42

Friday, Jan. 29

Person 58, Morehead 52

Reidsville versus Graham, postponed

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Morehead versus Western Alamance, 7 p.m.

Reidsville versus Granville Central, postponed

Rockingham at McMichael, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

McMichael versus Northern Guilford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5

McMichael at Morehead, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8

Reidsville versus Bethany Community School, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

McMichael versus Western Alamance, 7 p.m.

Reidsville versus Durham School of the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12

McMichael at Person, 7:30 p.m.

Morehead versus Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

Reidsville at Cummings, 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham at Northern Guilford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15

Morehead versus Northern Guilford, 7 p.m.

Rockingham versus Person, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

Reidsville versus Cummings, 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus Person, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

McMichael versus Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19

Reidsville at Carrboro, 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus Morehead, 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News