2021 County Girls Composite Basketball Schedule
SCORES

Jan. 26

Eastern Alamance 69, McMichael 19

Rockingham 47, Morehead 33

Jan. 29

Person 68, Morehead 17

Reidsville versus Graham, postponed

Rockingham 47, Western Alamance 44

SCHEDULE

Feb. 2

McMichael versus Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.

Morehead at Western Alamance, 6 p.m.

Reidsville versus Granville Central, postponed

Feb. 5 (verify RHS next week)

McMichael at Morehead, 5:30 p.m.

Reidsville at Bartlett Yancey, 6 p.m.

Feb. 8

Reidsville versus Bethany Community School, 6 p.m.

Feb. 9

McMichael versus Western Alamance, 6 p.m.

Reidsville versus Durham School of the Arts, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.

Feb. 12

McMichael at Person, 6 p.m.

Rockingham at Northern Guilford, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

Morehead versus Northern Guilford, 5:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus Person, 6 p.m.

Feb. 16

Reidsville versus Cummings, 6 p.m.

Feb. 17

McMichael versus Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19

Morehead at Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Reidsville at Carrboro, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Morehead, 6 p.m.

