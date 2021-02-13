2021 County Girls High School Basketball Results and Schedule

SCORES
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Western Alamance 52, McMichael 33
Northeast Guilford 51, Morehead 33
Durham School of the Arts 57, Reidsville versus 42
Eastern Alamance 57, Rockingham 30
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Northern Guilford 66, McMichael 26
Thursday, Feb. 11
Reidsville 84, Carrboro 52
SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 12
Eastern Alamance 62, Morehead 33
Northern Guilford 51, Rockingham 29
Monday, Feb. 15
Morehead versus Northern Guilford, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Reidsville versus Cummings, 5 p.m.
Rockingham versus Person, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
McMichael versus Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.