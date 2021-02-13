 Skip to main content
2021 County Girls High School Basketball Results and Schedule
2021 County Girls High School Basketball Results and Schedule

SCORES

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Western Alamance 52, McMichael 33

Northeast Guilford 51, Morehead 33

Durham School of the Arts 57, Reidsville versus 42

Eastern Alamance 57, Rockingham 30

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Northern Guilford 66, McMichael 26

Thursday, Feb. 11

Reidsville 84, Carrboro 52

SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 12

Eastern Alamance 62, Morehead 33

Northern Guilford 51, Rockingham 29

Monday, Feb. 15

Morehead versus Northern Guilford, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Reidsville versus Cummings, 5 p.m.

Rockingham versus Person, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

McMichael versus Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Reidsville versus Graham, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Morehead at Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Reidsville at Carrboro, 6 p.m.

