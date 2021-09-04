 Skip to main content
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Week No. 3 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Scores

Friday, Sept. 3

Morehead 42, Northeast Guilford 6

McMichael versus South Stokes, postponed

West Stokes at East Surry, DNP

Reidsville at Rockingham, postponed

North Forsyth 30, Randleman 27

Southeast Guilford 49, Ben L. Smith 0

Hillside 30, Dudley 14

Eastern Guilford versus Williams, no score

High Point Central versus Southwest Guilford, no score reported

Week No. 3 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Match-ups

Friday, Sept. 10

Morehead at Martinsville

McMichael versus Carver

North Forsyth, bye

T.W. Andrews at Parkland

Walkertown versus Winston-Salem Prep

Dudley, bye

Ben L. Smith, bye

High Point Central, bye

Saturday, Sept. 11

Reidsville at Rockingham, TBA

All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Mid-State 2A Conference Standings

Reidsville; 2-0

West Stokes; 2-0

Walkertown; 1-2

Morehead; 1-2

North Forsyth; 1-2

McMichael; 0-2

T.W. Andrews; 0-2

Mid-State 3A Conference Standings

Dudley; 2-1

Rockingham; 1-0

Ben L. Smith; 1-2

Eastern Guilford; 0-1

Atkins; 0-2

High Point Central; 1-1

Northeast Guilford; 0-2

Southern Guilford; 1-1

