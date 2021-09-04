2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Week No. 3 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Scores
Friday, Sept. 3
Morehead 42, Northeast Guilford 6
McMichael versus South Stokes, postponed
West Stokes at East Surry, DNP
Reidsville at Rockingham, postponed
North Forsyth 30, Randleman 27
Southeast Guilford 49, Ben L. Smith 0
Hillside 30, Dudley 14
Eastern Guilford versus Williams, no score
High Point Central versus Southwest Guilford, no score reported
Week No. 3 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Match-ups
Friday, Sept. 10
Morehead at Martinsville
McMichael versus Carver
North Forsyth, bye
T.W. Andrews at Parkland
Walkertown versus Winston-Salem Prep
Dudley, bye
Ben L. Smith, bye
High Point Central, bye
Saturday, Sept. 11
Reidsville at Rockingham, TBA
All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Reidsville; 2-0
West Stokes; 2-0
Walkertown; 1-2
Morehead; 1-2
North Forsyth; 1-2
McMichael; 0-2
T.W. Andrews; 0-2
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Dudley; 2-1
Rockingham; 1-0
Ben L. Smith; 1-2
Eastern Guilford; 0-1
Atkins; 0-2
High Point Central; 1-1
Northeast Guilford; 0-2
Southern Guilford; 1-1