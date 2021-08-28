2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Week No. 2 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Scores
Friday, Aug. 27
Reidsville 42, Page 13
Williams 13, Morehead 7
Bartlett Yancey 36, McMichael 22
Mt. Tabor 38, North Forsyth 0
High Point Central 14, T.W. Andrews 0
West Stokes 21, North Surry 20
Carver 22, Atkins 20
Dudley 28, Southeast Guilford 9
Providence Grove 42, Southern Guilford 26
Northern Guilford 62, Ben L. Smith 6
Week No. 3 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Match-ups
Sept. 2
West Stokes at East Surry
Sept. 3
Reidsville at Rockingham, postponed
Morehead at Northeast Guilford
McMichael versus South Stokes
North Forsyth at Lexington
T.W. Andrews at Thomasville
Walkertown at Eastern Randolph
Atkins – BYE
Ben L. Smith at Southeast Guilford
Dudley at Hillside
Eastern Guilford versus Williams
High Point Central versus Southwest Guilford
All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Reidsville, 2-0
West Stokes, 2-0
Walkertown, 1-0
McMichael, 0-2
Morehead, 0-2
North Forsyth, 0-2
T.W. Andrews, 0-2
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Dudley, 2-0
Rockingham, 1-0
Ben L. Smith, 1-1
Eastern Guilford, 0-1
Atkins, 0-2
High Point Central, 1-1
Northeast Guilford, 0-1
Southern Guilford, 0-1
COUNTY COMPOSITE SCHEDULE
Reidsville
Aug. 20, Western Alamance – 35-14, Reidsville – W
Aug. 27, Page 42-13, Reidsville – W
Sept. 3, at Rockingham, postponed TBA
Sept. 10, BYE
Sept. 17, at High Point Andrews
Sept. 24, North Forsyth
Oct. 1, at Walkertown
Oct. 8, at Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15, West Stokes
Oct. 22, McMichael
Oct. 29, at Morehead
Rockingham
Aug. 20, McMichael – 22-15, RC – W
Aug. 27, at Morehead, postponed
Sept. 3, Reidsville, postponed
Sept. 10, BYE
Sept. 17, at Southern Guilford
Sept. 24, at Smith
Oct. 1, Eastern Guilford
Oct. 8, at High Point Central
Oct. 15, Dudley
Oct. 22, at Northeast Guilford
Oct. 29, Atkins
Morehead
Aug. 20, at Southern Alamance – 48-0 SA – L
Aug. 27, Rockingham, postponed
Sept. 3, at Northeast Guilford
Sept. 10, at Martinsville
Oct. 1, West Stokes
Oct. 8, McMichael
Oct. 15, at TW Andrews
Oct. 22, Walkertown
Oct. 29, Reidsville
McMichael
Aug. 20, at Rockingham – 22-15, RC – L
Aug. 27, at Bartlett Yancey – 36-22, BY – L
Sept. 3, South Stokes
Sept. 10, Carver
Sept. 17, at West Stokes
Sept. 24, High Point Andrews
Oct. 1, BYE
Oct. 15, at Walkertown
Oct. 22, at Reidsville