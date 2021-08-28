 Skip to main content
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Week No. 2 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Scores

Friday, Aug. 27

Reidsville 42, Page 13

Williams 13, Morehead 7

Bartlett Yancey 36, McMichael 22

Mt. Tabor 38, North Forsyth 0

High Point Central 14, T.W. Andrews 0

West Stokes 21, North Surry 20

Carver 22, Atkins 20

Dudley 28, Southeast Guilford 9

Providence Grove 42, Southern Guilford 26

Northern Guilford 62, Ben L. Smith 6

Week No. 3 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Match-ups

Sept. 2

West Stokes at East Surry

Sept. 3

Reidsville at Rockingham, postponed

Morehead at Northeast Guilford

McMichael versus South Stokes

North Forsyth at Lexington

T.W. Andrews at Thomasville

Walkertown at Eastern Randolph

Atkins – BYE

Ben L. Smith at Southeast Guilford

Dudley at Hillside

Eastern Guilford versus Williams

High Point Central versus Southwest Guilford

All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Mid-State 2A Conference Standings

Reidsville, 2-0

West Stokes, 2-0

Walkertown, 1-0

McMichael, 0-2

Morehead, 0-2

North Forsyth, 0-2

T.W. Andrews, 0-2

Mid-State 3A Conference Standings

Dudley, 2-0

Rockingham, 1-0

Ben L. Smith, 1-1

Eastern Guilford, 0-1

Atkins, 0-2

High Point Central, 1-1

Northeast Guilford, 0-1

Southern Guilford, 0-1

COUNTY COMPOSITE SCHEDULE

Reidsville

Aug. 20, Western Alamance – 35-14, Reidsville – W

Aug. 27, Page 42-13, Reidsville – W

Sept. 3, at Rockingham, postponed TBA

Sept. 10, BYE

Sept. 17, at High Point Andrews

Sept. 24, North Forsyth

Oct. 1, at Walkertown

Oct. 8, at Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15, West Stokes

Oct. 22, McMichael

Oct. 29, at Morehead

Rockingham

Aug. 20, McMichael – 22-15, RC – W

Aug. 27, at Morehead, postponed

Sept. 3, Reidsville, postponed

Sept. 10, BYE

Sept. 17, at Southern Guilford

Sept. 24, at Smith

Oct. 1, Eastern Guilford

Oct. 8, at High Point Central

Oct. 15, Dudley

Oct. 22, at Northeast Guilford

Oct. 29, Atkins

Morehead

Aug. 20, at Southern Alamance – 48-0 SA – L

Aug. 27, Rockingham, postponed

Sept. 3, at Northeast Guilford

Sept. 10, at Martinsville

Oct. 1, West Stokes

Oct. 8, McMichael

Oct. 15, at TW Andrews

Oct. 22, Walkertown

Oct. 29, Reidsville

McMichael

Aug. 20, at Rockingham – 22-15, RC – L

Aug. 27, at Bartlett Yancey – 36-22, BY – L

Sept. 3, South Stokes

Sept. 10, Carver

Sept. 17, at West Stokes

Sept. 24, High Point Andrews

Oct. 1, BYE

Oct. 15, at Walkertown

Oct. 22, at Reidsville

Oct. 29, North Forsyth

*All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

