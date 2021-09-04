 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
0 Comments

2021 HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Scores

Friday, Sept. 3

Morehead 42, Northeast Guilford 6

McMichael versus South Stokes, postponed

West Stokes at East Surry, DNP

Reidsville at Rockingham, postponed

North Forsyth 30, Randleman 27

Southeast Guilford 49, Ben L. Smith 0

Hillside 30, Dudley 14

Eastern Guilford versus Williams, no score

High Point Central versus Southwest Guilford, no score reported

Schedule

Friday, Sept. 10

Morehead at Martinsville

McMichael versus Carver

North Forsyth, bye

T.W. Andrews at Parkland

Walkertown versus Winston-Salem Prep

Dudley, bye

Ben L. Smith, bye

High Point Central, bye

Saturday, Sept. 11

Reidsville at Rockingham, TBA

All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

;W;L

Reidsville;2;0

West Stokes;2;0

Walkertown;1;2

Morehead;1;2

North Forsyth;1;2

McMichael;0;2

T.W. Andrews;0;2

Mid-State 3A

;W;L

Dudley;2;1

Rockingham;1;0

Ben L. Smith;1;2

Eastern Guilford;0;1

Atkins;0;2

High Point Central;1;1

Northeast Guilford;0;2

Southern Guilford;1;1

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News