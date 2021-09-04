2021 HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL
Scores
Friday, Sept. 3
Morehead 42, Northeast Guilford 6
McMichael versus South Stokes, postponed
West Stokes at East Surry, DNP
Reidsville at Rockingham, postponed
North Forsyth 30, Randleman 27
Southeast Guilford 49, Ben L. Smith 0
Hillside 30, Dudley 14
Eastern Guilford versus Williams, no score
High Point Central versus Southwest Guilford, no score reported
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 10
Morehead at Martinsville
McMichael versus Carver
North Forsyth, bye
T.W. Andrews at Parkland
Walkertown versus Winston-Salem Prep
Dudley, bye
Ben L. Smith, bye
High Point Central, bye
Saturday, Sept. 11
Reidsville at Rockingham, TBA
All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
;W;L
Reidsville;2;0
West Stokes;2;0
Walkertown;1;2
Morehead;1;2
North Forsyth;1;2
McMichael;0;2
T.W. Andrews;0;2
Mid-State 3A
;W;L
Dudley;2;1
Rockingham;1;0
Ben L. Smith;1;2
Eastern Guilford;0;1
Atkins;0;2
High Point Central;1;1
Northeast Guilford;0;2
Southern Guilford;1;1