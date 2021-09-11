 Skip to main content
2021 High School Scoreboard
Football

Week No. 3 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Scores

Friday, Sept. 10

Martinsville 34, Morehead 18

McMichael 15, Carver 6

T.W. Andrews 19, Parkland 6

Walkertown versus Winston-Salem Prep, no score reported

Eastern Guilford 47, Ragsdale 0

Dudley, bye

Ben L. Smith, bye

North Forsyth, bye

High Point Central, bye

Saturday, Sept. 11

Reidsville at Rockingham, no score available at press time

Week No. 4 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Schedule

Friday, Sept. 17

Morehead at North Forsyth

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Rockingham at Southern Guilford

Walkertown, bye

Dudley versus High Point Central

Ben L. Smith at Atkins

Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

Saturday, Sept. 18

McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.

All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Mid-State 2A Conference Football Standings

Reidsville; 2-0

West Stokes; 2-0

Walkertown; 1-2

Morehead; 1-3

North Forsyth; 1-2

McMichael; 1-2

T.W. Andrews; 1-2

Mid-State 3A Conference Standings

Dudley; 2-1

Rockingham; 1-0

Southern Guilford; 1-2

High Point Central; 1-1

Ben L. Smith; 1-2

Eastern Guilford; 1-1

Northeast Guilford; 0-2

Atkins; 0-2

High School Volleyball

Volleyball Scores

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Morehead 3, T.W. Andrews 0

M;25;25;25;3

T;10;12;15;0

McMichael 3, Walkertown 0

M;25;25;25;3

W;19;13;14;0

Thursday, Sept. 9

McMichael 3, Morehead 0

McM;25;25;25;3

MHS;9;7;16;0

Saturday, Sept. 11

McMichael versus Southwest Randolph, results not available at press time

McMichael versus West Stanley, results not available at press time

Volleyball Schedule

Monday, Sept. 13

McMichael at Bishop McGuiness, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus Magna Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Morehead versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at Walkertown, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

McMichael versus Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.

Morehead versus Martinsville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 7 p.m.

High School Soccer

Soccer Scores

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Reidsville 3, Morehead 0

Soccer Schedule

Monday, Sept. 13

McMichael at Reidsville, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

McMichael at Walkertown, 6 p.m.

Rockingham at Ben L. Smith, 6 p.m.

