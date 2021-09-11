2021 High School Scoreboard

Football
Week No. 3 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Scores
Friday, Sept. 10
Martinsville 34, Morehead 18
McMichael 15, Carver 6
T.W. Andrews 19, Parkland 6
Walkertown versus Winston-Salem Prep, no score reported
Eastern Guilford 47, Ragsdale 0
Dudley, bye
Ben L. Smith, bye
North Forsyth, bye
High Point Central, bye
Saturday, Sept. 11
Reidsville at Rockingham, no score available at press time
Week No. 4 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Schedule
Friday, Sept. 17
Morehead at North Forsyth
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham at Southern Guilford
Walkertown, bye
Dudley versus High Point Central
Ben L. Smith at Atkins
Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford
Saturday, Sept. 18
McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.
All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Conference Football Standings
Reidsville; 2-0
West Stokes; 2-0
Walkertown; 1-2
Morehead; 1-3
North Forsyth; 1-2
McMichael; 1-2
T.W. Andrews; 1-2
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Dudley; 2-1
Rockingham; 1-0
Southern Guilford; 1-2
High Point Central; 1-1
Ben L. Smith; 1-2
Eastern Guilford; 1-1
Northeast Guilford; 0-2
Atkins; 0-2
High School Volleyball
Volleyball Scores
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Morehead 3, T.W. Andrews 0
M;25;25;25;3
T;10;12;15;0
McMichael 3, Walkertown 0
M;25;25;25;3
W;19;13;14;0
Thursday, Sept. 9
McMichael 3, Morehead 0
McM;25;25;25;3
MHS;9;7;16;0
Saturday, Sept. 11
McMichael versus Southwest Randolph, results not available at press time
McMichael versus West Stanley, results not available at press time
Volleyball Schedule
Monday, Sept. 13
McMichael at Bishop McGuiness, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus Magna Vista, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Morehead versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at Walkertown, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
McMichael versus Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus Martinsville, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 7 p.m.
High School Soccer
Soccer Scores
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Reidsville 3, Morehead 0
Soccer Schedule
Monday, Sept. 13
McMichael at Reidsville, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
McMichael at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Rockingham at Ben L. Smith, 6 p.m.