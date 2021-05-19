2021 Mid-State 2A All Conference Awards

Football
Bartlett Yancey
Miles Jefferson, Kyman Tyler, Dylan Wall, Tyler Jefferson, Quinton Noble, Sha’Hiem Boyd, Brendan Nunnally, Davon Lipscomb
Bartlett Yancey Honorable Mention
Quinton Barley, Jaquan Morton, Ronnie Wilson, Devon Thompson, Michael Rone, Hunter Satterfield, Jaylen Neal, Eric Chandler, Quinton Noble, Will Cardwell
Cummings
Omari Hennix-Vail, Elijah Collins, Tylek Oliver, Tyrese Crisp, Dylantae James, Jamarion Vaughn, Jonathon Paylor, Michael Cathey
Cummings Honorable Mention
Dalton Roberson, Jaylen Haith, Genesis Smith, Tajohn Wells, Marion Enoch, Bryce Davis, Dontae Needham, Jayson Jones
Carrboro
Phoenix Tudryn, Robert Allan
Carrboro Honorable Mention
Calvin Martin, Ethan Britt, Patrick Moore, Jeremiah Shelton, Walker Robinson
Carrboro Honorable Mention
Calvin Martin, Ethan Britt, Patrick Moore, Jeremiah Shelton, Walker Robinson
Graham
Gabriel Spriges, Makhi Enoch
Reidsville
Ki Rankin, Keyan Floyd, Omarion Pettiford, Javon Burton, Tamir Johnson, Kahree Hayes, Jaden Robinson, Kyle PInnix, Stevian Harrison, Breon Pass, Jalen Galloway, Isaiah Mesquito, Orion Johnson, Jacob Guill, Anthony Franson
Reidsville Honorable Mention
JD McCain, Davion Larry, Cam Peoples, Vince Widerman, Devian Shyrock, Julius Miller, Talik Harrison
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Isaiah Mesquito, Reidsville
Offensive Player of the Year: Tylek Oliver, Cummings
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Ki Rankin, Reidsville
Defensive Player of the Year: Miles Jefferson, Bartlett Yancey
Kicker of the Year: Anthony Franson, Reidsville
Punter of the Year: Michael Cathey, Cummings
Coach of the Year: Jimmy Teague, Reidsville
Men’s Tennis
Carrboro
Aidan Chung, Jonathan Braddour, Wesley Hanes, Callan Baruch
Cummings
Ricardo Rodriguez, Edwin Martinez
Durham School of the Arts
Vinton Euler, Todd Bond, Ward Long
Graham
Eric Luna, Ismael Castillo
Player of the Year: Aidan Chung, Carrboro
Coach of the Year: Eslyn Egil, Cummings
Softball
Bartlett Yancey
Rylie Webster, Grace Watlington, Hailey Rimmer, Lizzie Proctor, Bethany Solomon, Faith Johnson
Carrboro
Ashley Meggs, Ella Bartholomew, Emily Collier, Mackenzie Westrick, Faith Nohe
Durham School of the Arts
Ruby Ashman, Gavyn Jenkins, Atty Bestwick, Olivia Hurley
Graham
Mikaya Baldwin, Charisma Heggie, Cheyenne Camacho
Reidsville
Cayden McMillian, Madison Heinrz
Pitcher of the Year: Rylie Webster, Bartlett Yancey
Player of the Year: Grace Watlington, Bartlett Yancey
Coach of the Year: Kelly McVay, Bartlett Yancey
Women’s Soccer
Carrboro
Navia Mosley, Lucy McDaniels, Sarah Wesley, Julia Spang, Dhara Buebel, Casey Greene
Durham School of the Arts
Grace Cassalia, Alexis Francis, Ella Perin, Alex Hartman, Abby Nixon
Graham
Kennedy Flowers, Kenia Zavala, Stephanie Reyes, Jessica Romero
Bartlett Yancey
Reese Lee, Katelyn Trent, Sophia Bouchard
Offensive Player of the Year: Grace Cassalia, Durham School of the Arts
Defensive Player of the Year: Navia Mosley, Carrboro
Goal Keeper of the Year: Lucy McDaniels, Carrboro
Coach of the Year: Jarod Drexler, Carrboro