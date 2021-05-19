 Skip to main content
2021 Mid-State 2A All Conference Awards
2021 Mid-State 2A All Conference Awards

Football

Bartlett Yancey

Miles Jefferson, Kyman Tyler, Dylan Wall, Tyler Jefferson, Quinton Noble, Sha’Hiem Boyd, Brendan Nunnally, Davon Lipscomb

Bartlett Yancey Honorable Mention

Quinton Barley, Jaquan Morton, Ronnie Wilson, Devon Thompson, Michael Rone, Hunter Satterfield, Jaylen Neal, Eric Chandler, Quinton Noble, Will Cardwell

Cummings

Omari Hennix-Vail, Elijah Collins, Tylek Oliver, Tyrese Crisp, Dylantae James, Jamarion Vaughn, Jonathon Paylor, Michael Cathey

Cummings Honorable Mention

Dalton Roberson, Jaylen Haith, Genesis Smith, Tajohn Wells, Marion Enoch, Bryce Davis, Dontae Needham, Jayson Jones

Carrboro

Phoenix Tudryn, Robert Allan

Carrboro Honorable Mention

Calvin Martin, Ethan Britt, Patrick Moore, Jeremiah Shelton, Walker Robinson

Graham

Gabriel Spriges, Makhi Enoch

Reidsville

Ki Rankin, Keyan Floyd, Omarion Pettiford, Javon Burton, Tamir Johnson, Kahree Hayes, Jaden Robinson, Kyle PInnix, Stevian Harrison, Breon Pass, Jalen Galloway, Isaiah Mesquito, Orion Johnson, Jacob Guill, Anthony Franson

Reidsville Honorable Mention

JD McCain, Davion Larry, Cam Peoples, Vince Widerman, Devian Shyrock, Julius Miller, Talik Harrison

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Isaiah Mesquito, Reidsville

Offensive Player of the Year: Tylek Oliver, Cummings

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Ki Rankin, Reidsville

Defensive Player of the Year: Miles Jefferson, Bartlett Yancey

Kicker of the Year: Anthony Franson, Reidsville

Punter of the Year: Michael Cathey, Cummings

Coach of the Year: Jimmy Teague, Reidsville

Men’s Tennis

Carrboro

Aidan Chung, Jonathan Braddour, Wesley Hanes, Callan Baruch

Cummings

Ricardo Rodriguez, Edwin Martinez

Durham School of the Arts

Vinton Euler, Todd Bond, Ward Long

Graham

Eric Luna, Ismael Castillo

Player of the Year: Aidan Chung, Carrboro

Coach of the Year: Eslyn Egil, Cummings

Softball

Bartlett Yancey

Rylie Webster, Grace Watlington, Hailey Rimmer, Lizzie Proctor, Bethany Solomon, Faith Johnson

Carrboro

Ashley Meggs, Ella Bartholomew, Emily Collier, Mackenzie Westrick, Faith Nohe

Durham School of the Arts

Ruby Ashman, Gavyn Jenkins, Atty Bestwick, Olivia Hurley

Graham

Mikaya Baldwin, Charisma Heggie, Cheyenne Camacho

Reidsville

Cayden McMillian, Madison Heinrz

Pitcher of the Year: Rylie Webster, Bartlett Yancey

Player of the Year: Grace Watlington, Bartlett Yancey

Coach of the Year: Kelly McVay, Bartlett Yancey

Women’s Soccer

Carrboro

Navia Mosley, Lucy McDaniels, Sarah Wesley, Julia Spang, Dhara Buebel, Casey Greene

Durham School of the Arts

Grace Cassalia, Alexis Francis, Ella Perin, Alex Hartman, Abby Nixon

Graham

Kennedy Flowers, Kenia Zavala, Stephanie Reyes, Jessica Romero

Bartlett Yancey

Reese Lee, Katelyn Trent, Sophia Bouchard

Offensive Player of the Year: Grace Cassalia, Durham School of the Arts

Defensive Player of the Year: Navia Mosley, Carrboro

Goal Keeper of the Year: Lucy McDaniels, Carrboro

Coach of the Year: Jarod Drexler, Carrboro

