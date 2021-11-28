2021 Mid-State 2A All Conference Fall Sports

Football
Reidsville
Cam Peoples, Jaden McCain, Queshyne Flippin, Shyheim Watlington, Julius Miller, Al Lee, Jariel Cobb, Vince Widerman, Nhycer Kelly, Nashaun Price, Trey Lee, Anthony Franson, Devin Shryock
Honorable Mention - Lorenzo Mendoza, Aiden Mansfield, Davian Larry, Tyrese Turner, Josh Williams, Tommy Lunsford
Morehead
Mekhi Hairston, Tyler Moore, Edwin Cantu, Ya’Quil Dungee, Michael Hall, Austin Barker, Quadir Rogers
Honorable Mention - Will Twilla, Payton Sizemore, Chris Hopper, Gavin Moore, Jonathan Camargo, Solomon Price, Braxton Carter, Spencer Jamison, Corey Philson
Andrews
Carrington Bell, Tristian Kirkwood, Timothy Ratley, Correy McManus
Honorable Mention - Keilan Francies, Trevion McCollum, Avery Pollard, Tamarja Payne
West Stokes
Brighton Berthrong, Dakota Barker, Dillon Stanley, Bryan Gordon, Jasir Gaye, Zaid Dobson
Honorable Mention - Keyon Rawley, Ben Smitherman, James Spainhour, Orasha Graham
Walkertown
George Brown, Jeremiah McIntyre, Zahki Mitchell, Landon Venable
Honorable Mention - Camron Sapp, Zion Moye, Amarye Barber, Bryce Baker, Caleb Kelly, Myles Barlow, Jemarrian Reed, Antwon Mitchell, Christ McCorkle
McMichael
Jayden Moore, Brady Elrod, Zack Dalton, Matthew Wright, Jacob Swisher, Wyatt Walker, Hayden Meeks, Reese Graham, Chris Roberts, Houston Fulk, Chance Sides
Honorable Mention - Jacoby Alley, Jace Dunn, Thatcher HiIl, Isaiah Harris, Daniel Grimmett, Emory Shaw
North Forsyth
Treshaun Harris, Zyshonne Pauling, Joseph Terry, Victor Wingate, Kerry Miller, My’Quan Royster, Justin Covington, Rodney Byers, Elijah Ellis
Honorable Mention - Bernard Williams III, David Henry, Cassidy Harvin, Jaurion Royster
Offensive Player of the Year
Cam Peoples, Reidsville
Defensive Player of the Year
Mekhi Hairston, Morehead
Specialist of the Year
Anthony Franson, Reidsville
Coach of the Year
Tony McCants
Team sportsmanship
Morehead
Women’s Golf
West Stokes
Kirstyn Page, Natalie Simpson, Kayla Fincher
Morehead
Paige Tuggle
Player of the Year
Kirstyn Page, West Stokes
Coach of the Year
Jeff Robertson, West Stokes
Women’s Tennis
Reidsville
Mariana Faint, Lexi Cruz, Daisy Ortiz, Kimberly Ortiz
McMichael
Emily Wall, Ayden Smith, Dylan Smith
West Stokes
Olivia Goforth, Ashlynn Cox
Player of the Year
Olivia Goforth, West Stokes
Coach of the Year
Michelle Witt, Reidsville
Team Sportsmanship
West Stokes
Volleyball
McMichael
Jada Johnson, Bianka Sola, Anna Casto, Kacey Gore, Valerie White
Honorable Mention - Gracie Lovelace, Dakota Redmon, Lia Jones Spencer
West Stokes
Bree Spainhour, Kiley Lickfeld, Addison Burcham, Presley Barker
Honorable Mention - Ellie Nelson, Cameron Ring, Jessica Beasley
Reidsville
Heaven Perkins
Honorable Mention - Kholie McLein, Taffarri Blackwell
Walkertown
Kayleigh Holmes, Madison Minga-Perry
Honorable Mention - Jayona Griffin, Mariah Perry, Jayden Cooper, Ava Arrington
Morehead
Hailey Blackwell, Leah Prillaman Andrews, Anaya Cureton, Alexandria Belton
Honorable Mention - Kennedy Smith, Paige Tuggle, Carolina Wellons
North Forsyth
Trinity Dempsey
Honorable Mention - Haley Coleman, Fatima Serrano
Andrews
Jessica Flowers, Alexia Horton
Player of the Year
Bree Spainhour, West Stokes
Coach of the Year
Jordan Stevens, West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship
West Stokes
Men’s Cross Country
West Stokes
Greg Grasso, Trevor Shiffert, Zeb Mathis, Conner Smith, Ryan Westmoreland
McMichael
Will Etringer, Kaden Pratt, Matthew Bedard
Andrews
John Shearin, Zachary Riley, Tyriq Little
Morehead
Harry Wilson
Runner of the Year
Greg Grasso, West Stokes
Coach of the Year
Benji Knox, West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship
West Stokes
Women’s Cross Country
West Stokes
Malia Harris, Mikayla Nixon, Sadie Knox, Maggie Hill
McMichael
Aubrey Simmons, Faith Robertson, Ava Williamson, Kensie Martin, Bri Lemons
Morehead
Deajah Shelton
Andrews
Ashley Bowman, Nijayah Townes
Runner of the Year
Aubrey Simmons, McMichael
Coach of the Year
Benji Knox, West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship
West Stokes and McMichael
Soccer
North Forsyth
Jonathan Barrera, Kael Trinidad, Noe Sandoval, Aldo Gutierrez, David Ponce, Luis Rodriguez, Axel Bernal,
Job Botello
McMichael
Rafael Cruz, Norbeto Nandin-Duarte, Edward Robles, Osmin Hernandez, Gab Hernandez, Ethan Fox, Drew Horne
West Stokes
Peyton Spainhour, Myles Knox, Zach Heath, Tate Dalton, Landon Neal
Honorable Mention - Eli Edwards, Tyler Moran, Caleb Wrenn
Reidsville
Anthony Franson, Freddy Vasquez, Adam Filip, Gerardo Hernandez
Honorable Mention - Jorge Ramirez
Morehead
Jordan Woodall, Emiliano Jauregui, Colin Tiano, Jose Gomez
Walkertown
Rojelio Pioquinto, Lupe Cortes
Offensive Player of the Year