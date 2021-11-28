 Skip to main content
2021 Mid-State 2A All Conference Fall Sports
Football

Reidsville

Cam Peoples, Jaden McCain, Queshyne Flippin, Shyheim Watlington, Julius Miller, Al Lee, Jariel Cobb, Vince Widerman, Nhycer Kelly, Nashaun Price, Trey Lee, Anthony Franson, Devin Shryock

Honorable Mention - Lorenzo Mendoza, Aiden Mansfield, Davian Larry, Tyrese Turner, Josh Williams, Tommy Lunsford

Morehead

Mekhi Hairston, Tyler Moore, Edwin Cantu, Ya’Quil Dungee, Michael Hall, Austin Barker, Quadir Rogers

Honorable Mention - Will Twilla, Payton Sizemore, Chris Hopper, Gavin Moore, Jonathan Camargo, Solomon Price, Braxton Carter, Spencer Jamison, Corey Philson

Andrews

Carrington Bell, Tristian Kirkwood, Timothy Ratley, Correy McManus

Honorable Mention - Keilan Francies, Trevion McCollum, Avery Pollard, Tamarja Payne

West Stokes

Brighton Berthrong, Dakota Barker, Dillon Stanley, Bryan Gordon, Jasir Gaye, Zaid Dobson

Honorable Mention - Keyon Rawley, Ben Smitherman, James Spainhour, Orasha Graham

Walkertown

George Brown, Jeremiah McIntyre, Zahki Mitchell, Landon Venable

Honorable Mention - Camron Sapp, Zion Moye, Amarye Barber, Bryce Baker, Caleb Kelly, Myles Barlow, Jemarrian Reed, Antwon Mitchell, Christ McCorkle

McMichael

Jayden Moore, Brady Elrod, Zack Dalton, Matthew Wright, Jacob Swisher, Wyatt Walker, Hayden Meeks, Reese Graham, Chris Roberts, Houston Fulk, Chance Sides

Honorable Mention - Jacoby Alley, Jace Dunn, Thatcher HiIl, Isaiah Harris, Daniel Grimmett, Emory Shaw

North Forsyth

Treshaun Harris, Zyshonne Pauling, Joseph Terry, Victor Wingate, Kerry Miller, My’Quan Royster, Justin Covington, Rodney Byers, Elijah Ellis

Honorable Mention - Bernard Williams III, David Henry, Cassidy Harvin, Jaurion Royster

Offensive Player of the Year

Cam Peoples, Reidsville

Defensive Player of the Year

Mekhi Hairston, Morehead

Specialist of the Year

Anthony Franson, Reidsville

Coach of the Year

Tony McCants

Team sportsmanship

Morehead

Women’s Golf

West Stokes

Kirstyn Page, Natalie Simpson, Kayla Fincher

Morehead

Paige Tuggle

Player of the Year

Kirstyn Page, West Stokes

Coach of the Year

Jeff Robertson, West Stokes

Women’s Tennis

Reidsville

Mariana Faint, Lexi Cruz, Daisy Ortiz, Kimberly Ortiz

McMichael

Emily Wall, Ayden Smith, Dylan Smith

West Stokes

Olivia Goforth, Ashlynn Cox

Player of the Year

Olivia Goforth, West Stokes

Coach of the Year

Michelle Witt, Reidsville

Team Sportsmanship

West Stokes

Volleyball

McMichael

Jada Johnson, Bianka Sola, Anna Casto, Kacey Gore, Valerie White

Honorable Mention - Gracie Lovelace, Dakota Redmon, Lia Jones Spencer

West Stokes

Bree Spainhour, Kiley Lickfeld, Addison Burcham, Presley Barker

Honorable Mention - Ellie Nelson, Cameron Ring, Jessica Beasley

Reidsville

Heaven Perkins

Honorable Mention - Kholie McLein, Taffarri Blackwell

Walkertown

Kayleigh Holmes, Madison Minga-Perry

Honorable Mention - Jayona Griffin, Mariah Perry, Jayden Cooper, Ava Arrington

Morehead

Hailey Blackwell, Leah Prillaman Andrews, Anaya Cureton, Alexandria Belton

Honorable Mention - Kennedy Smith, Paige Tuggle, Carolina Wellons

North Forsyth

Trinity Dempsey

Honorable Mention - Haley Coleman, Fatima Serrano

Andrews

Jessica Flowers, Alexia Horton

Player of the Year

Bree Spainhour, West Stokes

Coach of the Year

Jordan Stevens, West Stokes

Team Sportsmanship

West Stokes

Men’s Cross Country

West Stokes

Greg Grasso, Trevor Shiffert, Zeb Mathis, Conner Smith, Ryan Westmoreland

McMichael

Will Etringer, Kaden Pratt, Matthew Bedard

Andrews

John Shearin, Zachary Riley, Tyriq Little

Morehead

Harry Wilson

Runner of the Year

Greg Grasso, West Stokes

Coach of the Year

Benji Knox, West Stokes

Team Sportsmanship

West Stokes

Women’s Cross Country

West Stokes

Malia Harris, Mikayla Nixon, Sadie Knox, Maggie Hill

McMichael

Aubrey Simmons, Faith Robertson, Ava Williamson, Kensie Martin, Bri Lemons

Morehead

Deajah Shelton

Andrews

Ashley Bowman, Nijayah Townes

Runner of the Year

Aubrey Simmons, McMichael

Coach of the Year

Benji Knox, West Stokes

Team Sportsmanship

West Stokes and McMichael

Soccer

North Forsyth

Jonathan Barrera, Kael Trinidad, Noe Sandoval, Aldo Gutierrez, David Ponce, Luis Rodriguez, Axel Bernal,

Job Botello

McMichael

Rafael Cruz, Norbeto Nandin-Duarte, Edward Robles, Osmin Hernandez, Gab Hernandez, Ethan Fox, Drew Horne

West Stokes

Peyton Spainhour, Myles Knox, Zach Heath, Tate Dalton, Landon Neal

Honorable Mention - Eli Edwards, Tyler Moran, Caleb Wrenn

Reidsville

Anthony Franson, Freddy Vasquez, Adam Filip, Gerardo Hernandez

Honorable Mention - Jorge Ramirez

Morehead

Jordan Woodall, Emiliano Jauregui, Colin Tiano, Jose Gomez

Walkertown

Rojelio Pioquinto, Lupe Cortes

Offensive Player of the Year

Axel Bernal, North Forsyth

Defensive Player of the Year

Jonathan Barrera, North Forsyth

Goal Keeper of the Year

Anthony Franson, Reidsville

Coach of the Year

Dan Proctor, North Forsyth

Team Sportsmanship

Reidsville

