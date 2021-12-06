 Skip to main content
2021 Mid-State 3A All Conference Selections
2021 Mid-State 3A All Conference Selections

Volleyball

Atkins

Ghazal Mirzazadeh, Katelyn Fishel, Emma Edgerton, Mykaela Newsome, Keyonna Rhodie

Dudley

Nakyia Williams, Hailey Michalak, Lindley Dietrich

Eastern Guilford

Aziyah Barnes, Abby Maldonado

High Point Central

April Htun, Culler Combs

Northeast Guilford

Gabrielle Chisolm

Rockingham

Olivia Rebb, Kayla Pruitt, Kendall Hall, Hadlee Russell

Smith

A'zahreya Drayton-Gill

Southern Guilford

Bri McKinney, Naomi Hunt, Avery Lowe

Offensive Player of the Year: Abby Maldonado, High Point Central

Defensive Player of the Year: Ghazal Mirzazadeh, Atkins

Coach of the Year: Shanice Jones, Atkins

Women’s Tennis

Atkins

Hannah Stewart, Brooke Hawkins, Simran Vadgama, Chiara D’Agostino

Eastern Guilford

Saniah Kimsey, Monewa Tulia, LaLain Khan

High Point Central

Olivia Perez, Rachel Eskew, Mallory Cook

Rockingham

Olivia Bradley, Rylee Martin, Kaitlyn Marquardt, Hannah-Anne Williamson, Kelly Carter

Smith

Nazhifah Setrokarijo, Jenny Tran

Player of the Year: Olivia Perez, High Point Central

Coach of the Year: Taylor Carter, Rockingham County

Women’s Golf

Atkins

Yvonne Shih

High Point Central

Emma Niebauer

Rockingham

Ellie Flinchum, Olivia Peterson, Meredith Pegram

Smith

Jemiah Hill

Player of the Year: Emma Carlisle Niebauer, High Point Central

Coach of the Year: Mike Williams, Rockingham

Men’s Cross Country

Atkins

Will Downs, Jackson Lackey, Ethan Hall, Lucas O’Neal, Christopher Allen, Quetzal Kuppinger, William Whittington

Eastern Guilford

Austin Drewery, Noah Howe

Northeast Guilford

Noel Alvarado, Micah Bratcher

Rockingham

TJ Garrett

Smith

Durant Lipford

Southern Guilford

Nicholas Epps

Runner of the Year: Nicholas Epps, Southern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Alicia Clement, Atkins

Women’s Cross Country

Atkins

Veronica Sherman, Sarah Eaves, Claire Davis, Camille Moody

Northeast Guilford

Isabella Medlin, Madeleine Cottle, Alicia Almaguer

Rockingham

Kaitlyn Warner, Zoey Snead, Caroline Denny, Liza Key, Emily Lewis, Annalisa Lamberth

Runner of the Year: Kaitlyn Warner, Rockingham

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Powell

Men’s Soccer

Atkins

Kevin Mendoza, John Hefner, Kasey McMichael, Parker Ranson, Cole Settimo, Andy Cruz

Dudley

Cedric Teko, Sharife Hne, Xavier Shipp, Cayden Stanley, Philip Giddings

Eastern Guilford

Bryson Williamson, Samuel Boateng, Juan Duran Hernandez, Evan Woods

High Point Central

Luis Angel Torres, Benny Hernandez, Slade Howell, Moses Byamukama, Christian Zamora, Adam Louya

Northeast Guilford

Tristan Perez, Ricardo Mosqueda, Illian Issifou

Rockingham

Christian Rogel-Castro, Gabe Wood

Smith

Kerwin Perez Prestigui, Elith Castro, Michael Ramirez, Etungano Msenwa

Offensive Most Valuable Player: Sharife Hne, Dudley

Defensive Most Valuable Player: Luis Angel Torres, High Point Central

Coach of the Year: James Williams, Atkins

*Football All Conference selections will be released next week following the conclusion of the 3A NCHSAA state championship games.

