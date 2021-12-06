2021 Mid-State 3A All Conference Selections

Volleyball
Atkins
Ghazal Mirzazadeh, Katelyn Fishel, Emma Edgerton, Mykaela Newsome, Keyonna Rhodie
Dudley
Nakyia Williams, Hailey Michalak, Lindley Dietrich
Eastern Guilford
Aziyah Barnes, Abby Maldonado
High Point Central
April Htun, Culler Combs
Northeast Guilford
Gabrielle Chisolm
Rockingham
Olivia Rebb, Kayla Pruitt, Kendall Hall, Hadlee Russell
Smith
A'zahreya Drayton-Gill
Southern Guilford
Bri McKinney, Naomi Hunt, Avery Lowe
Offensive Player of the Year: Abby Maldonado, High Point Central
Defensive Player of the Year: Ghazal Mirzazadeh, Atkins
Coach of the Year: Shanice Jones, Atkins
Women’s Tennis
Atkins
Hannah Stewart, Brooke Hawkins, Simran Vadgama, Chiara D’Agostino
Eastern Guilford
Saniah Kimsey, Monewa Tulia, LaLain Khan
High Point Central
Olivia Perez, Rachel Eskew, Mallory Cook
Rockingham
Olivia Bradley, Rylee Martin, Kaitlyn Marquardt, Hannah-Anne Williamson, Kelly Carter
Smith
Nazhifah Setrokarijo, Jenny Tran
Player of the Year: Olivia Perez, High Point Central
Coach of the Year: Taylor Carter, Rockingham County
Women’s Golf
Atkins
Yvonne Shih
High Point Central
Emma Niebauer
Rockingham
Ellie Flinchum, Olivia Peterson, Meredith Pegram
Smith
Jemiah Hill
Player of the Year: Emma Carlisle Niebauer, High Point Central
Coach of the Year: Mike Williams, Rockingham
Men’s Cross Country
Atkins
Will Downs, Jackson Lackey, Ethan Hall, Lucas O’Neal, Christopher Allen, Quetzal Kuppinger, William Whittington
Eastern Guilford
Austin Drewery, Noah Howe
Northeast Guilford
Noel Alvarado, Micah Bratcher
Rockingham
TJ Garrett
Smith
Durant Lipford
Southern Guilford
Nicholas Epps
Runner of the Year: Nicholas Epps, Southern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Alicia Clement, Atkins
Women’s Cross Country
Atkins
Veronica Sherman, Sarah Eaves, Claire Davis, Camille Moody
Northeast Guilford
Isabella Medlin, Madeleine Cottle, Alicia Almaguer
Rockingham
Kaitlyn Warner, Zoey Snead, Caroline Denny, Liza Key, Emily Lewis, Annalisa Lamberth
Runner of the Year: Kaitlyn Warner, Rockingham
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Powell
Men’s Soccer
Atkins
Kevin Mendoza, John Hefner, Kasey McMichael, Parker Ranson, Cole Settimo, Andy Cruz
Dudley
Cedric Teko, Sharife Hne, Xavier Shipp, Cayden Stanley, Philip Giddings
Eastern Guilford
Bryson Williamson, Samuel Boateng, Juan Duran Hernandez, Evan Woods
High Point Central
Luis Angel Torres, Benny Hernandez, Slade Howell, Moses Byamukama, Christian Zamora, Adam Louya
Northeast Guilford
Tristan Perez, Ricardo Mosqueda, Illian Issifou
Rockingham
Christian Rogel-Castro, Gabe Wood
Smith
Kerwin Perez Prestigui, Elith Castro, Michael Ramirez, Etungano Msenwa
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Sharife Hne, Dudley
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Luis Angel Torres, High Point Central
Coach of the Year: James Williams, Atkins
*Football All Conference selections will be released next week following the conclusion of the 3A NCHSAA state championship games.