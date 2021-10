2021 NCHSAA men’s soccer playoff championship pairings released Friday

CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has finalized the brackets for the 2021 NCHSAA Men’s Soccer State Playoffs. The opening round of the tournament is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1 at the home of the higher seeded team. This year brackets were seeded in two tiers, with all Conference Champions seeded by an RPI formula followed by all other qualifying teams within the region seeded by RPI formula before the pairing stage. The State Championship Matches will be contested on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 in Cary at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The 2021 NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Championships will be broadcast live via web stream on the NFHS Network. The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service. Fans can pay $10.99 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription with the ability to cancel at any time. You can find more information on upcoming events and subscriptions by visiting NFHSNetwork.com. Live video of all four Championship Games available on the NFHS Network www.NFHSNetwork.com/