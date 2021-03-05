 Skip to main content
2021 Winter and Spring Football Scores and Schedule
Results

  • 0

Results

Feb. 26

Western Alamance 45, Rockingham 14

Northern Guilford 27, McMichael 0 (forfeit)

Person 40, Morehead 0

Reidsville at Thomasville, cancelled

March 5

Reidsville 48, East Surry 14

Rockingham 41 McMichael 8

Western Alamance 47, Morehead 0

Schedule

Mar. 12

Reidsville versus Ragsdale

McMichael at Morehead

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

Mar. 19

Reidsville at Carrboro

McMichael at Western Alamance

Eastern Alamance at Rockingham

Northeast Guilford at Morehead

Mar. 26

Reidsville at Graham

McMichael at Person

Rockingham at Northern Guilford

Morehead at Eastern Alamance

April 2

Reidsville versus Cummings

Person at Rockingham

McMichael at Northeast Guilford

Northern Guilford at Morehead

April 9

Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey

Morehead at Rockingham

Eastern Alamance at McMichael

NCHSAA Playoffs

Sat., April 10, 2021 Bracketing

Fri., April 16, 2021 1st Round

Fri., April 23, 2021 2nd Round

Fri., April 30, 2021 Regional

Sat., May 8, 2021 State Championship

