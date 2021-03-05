2021 Winter and Spring Football Scores and Schedule

Results
Feb. 26
Western Alamance 45, Rockingham 14
Northern Guilford 27, McMichael 0 (forfeit)
Person 40, Morehead 0
Reidsville at Thomasville, cancelled
March 5
Reidsville 48, East Surry 14
Rockingham 41 McMichael 8
Western Alamance 47, Morehead 0
Schedule
Mar. 12
Reidsville versus Ragsdale
McMichael at Morehead
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
Mar. 19
Reidsville at Carrboro
McMichael at Western Alamance
Eastern Alamance at Rockingham
Northeast Guilford at Morehead
Mar. 26
Reidsville at Graham
McMichael at Person
Rockingham at Northern Guilford
Morehead at Eastern Alamance
April 2
Reidsville versus Cummings
Person at Rockingham
McMichael at Northeast Guilford
Northern Guilford at Morehead
April 9
Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey
Morehead at Rockingham
Eastern Alamance at McMichael
NCHSAA Playoffs
Sat., April 10, 2021 Bracketing
Fri., April 16, 2021 1st Round
Fri., April 23, 2021 2nd Round
Fri., April 30, 2021 Regional
Sat., May 8, 2021 State Championship