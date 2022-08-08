 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 County Composite Football Schedule

All games kick off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Aug. 19

McMichael versus Rockingham

Morehead at Western Guilford

Reidsville at Western Alamance, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26

McMichael versus Bartlett Yancey

Morehead versus Northeast Guilford

Reidsville at Page

Rockingham versus Morehead

Sept. 2

McMichael at South Stokes

Morehead versus Northeast Guilford

Reidsville versus Rockingham

Sept. 9

McMichael at Carver, 7 p.m.

Morehead versus Martinsville

Reidsville versus Eastern Alamance

Rockingham – off

Sept. 16

McMichael versus West Stokes

Morehead versus North Forsyth

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Rockingham versus Southern Guilford

Sept. 23

McMichael at T.W. Andrews

Morehead – off

Reidsville at North Forsyth

Rockingham versus Smith

Sept. 30

McMichael - off

Morehead at West Stokes

Reidsville versus Walkertown

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford

Oct. 7

McMichael at Morehead

Reidsville - off

Rockingham versus High Point Central

Oct. 14

McMichael versus Walkertown

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews

Reidsville at West Stokes

Rockingham at Dudley

Oct. 21

McMichael versus Reidsville

Morehead at Walkertown

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

Oct. 28

McMichael at North Forsyth

Morehead at Reidsville

Rockingham at Atkins

