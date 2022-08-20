2022 County Composite Football Scores and Schedule

All games kick off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Scores
Thursday, Aug. 18
Morehead 9, Western Guilford 0
Friday, Aug. 19
Rockingham 30, McMichael 13
Reidsville 44, Western Alamance 7
Dudley 26, Page 7
Cummings 22, Williams 20
Schedule
Aug. 26
McMichael versus Bartlett Yancey
Morehead at Rockingham
Reidsville at Page
Sept. 2
McMichael at South Stokes
Morehead versus Northeast Guilford
Reidsville versus Rockingham
Sept. 9
McMichael at Carver, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus Martinsville
Reidsville versus Eastern Alamance
Rockingham – off
Sept. 16
McMichael versus West Stokes
Morehead versus North Forsyth
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford
Sept. 23
McMichael at T.W. Andrews
Morehead – off
Reidsville at North Forsyth
Rockingham versus Smith
Sept. 30
McMichael - off
Morehead at West Stokes
Reidsville versus Walkertown
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford
Oct. 7
McMichael at Morehead
Reidsville - off
Rockingham versus High Point Central
Oct. 14
McMichael versus Walkertown
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews
Reidsville at West Stokes
Rockingham at Dudley
Oct. 21
McMichael versus Reidsville
Morehead at Walkertown
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
Oct. 28
McMichael at North Forsyth
Morehead at Reidsville
Rockingham at Atkins
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Morehead 1-0
Reidsville 1-0
North Forsyth 1-0
Walkertown 1-0
West Stokes 1-0
McMichael 0-1
T.W. Andrews 0-0
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Rockingham 1-0
Dudley 1-0
Northeast Guilford 1-0
High Point Central 0-1
Atkins 0-1
Eastern Guilford 0-0
Smith 0-1
Southern Guilford 0-1