2022 County Composite Football Scores and Schedule

All games kick off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Scores

Thursday, Aug. 18

Morehead 9, Western Guilford 0

Friday, Aug. 19

Rockingham 30, McMichael 13

Reidsville 44, Western Alamance 7

Dudley 26, Page 7

Cummings 22, Williams 20

Schedule

Aug. 26

McMichael versus Bartlett Yancey

Morehead at Rockingham

Reidsville at Page

Sept. 2

McMichael at South Stokes

Morehead versus Northeast Guilford

Reidsville versus Rockingham

Sept. 9

McMichael at Carver, 7 p.m.

Morehead versus Martinsville

Reidsville versus Eastern Alamance

Rockingham – off

Sept. 16

McMichael versus West Stokes

Morehead versus North Forsyth

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Rockingham versus Southern Guilford

Sept. 23

McMichael at T.W. Andrews

Morehead – off

Reidsville at North Forsyth

Rockingham versus Smith

Sept. 30

McMichael - off

Morehead at West Stokes

Reidsville versus Walkertown

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford

Oct. 7

McMichael at Morehead

Reidsville - off

Rockingham versus High Point Central

Oct. 14

McMichael versus Walkertown

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews

Reidsville at West Stokes

Rockingham at Dudley

Oct. 21

McMichael versus Reidsville

Morehead at Walkertown

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

Oct. 28

McMichael at North Forsyth

Morehead at Reidsville

Rockingham at Atkins

Mid-State 2A Conference Standings

Morehead           1-0

Reidsville           1-0

North Forsyth     1-0

Walkertown        1-0

West Stokes       1-0

McMichael          0-1

T.W. Andrews     0-0

Mid-State 3A Conference Standings

Rockingham              1-0

Dudley                      1-0

Northeast Guilford     1-0

High Point Central     0-1

Atkins                      0-1

Eastern Guilford       0-0

Smith                      0-1

Southern Guilford     0-1

