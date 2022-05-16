2022 dual team men’s tennis state champions crowned

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) hosted the 2022 men’s tennis dual team state championships on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center in Greensboro).
Below are the final results and match scores with award winners:
1A State Championship Match
No. 4 Bishop McGuinness (17-1) def. No. 3 Voyager Academy (10-5) 5-0
2A State Championship Match
No. 4 NC School of Science & Math (11-0) vs. No. 12 Pine Lake Prep (12-2) 5-2
3A State Championship Match
No. 7 Carrboro (19-2) def. No. 3 Hickory (14-1) 5-1
4A State Championship Match
No. 7 Marvin Ridge (17-2) def. No. 4 Green Hope (18-2) 5-3
2022 1A Men’s Dual Team Tennis State Championship Scores
People are also reading…
No. 4 Bishop McGuinness (17-1) def. No. 3 Voyager Academy (10-5) 5-0
Singles
No. 1 – Luca Pestana (Bishop McGuinness) def. Will Baker (Voyager Academy) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 – Josh Hanflink (Bishop McGuinness) def. Simon Ocsenas (Voyager Academy) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 – Timothy Hackman (Bishop McGuinness) def. Tyler Hinshaw (Voyager Academy) 6-1, 6-4
No. 4 – Evan Sturgill (Bishop McGuinness) def. Jacob McKenna (Voyager Academy) 6-1, 6-1
No. 5 – Grant Wilson (Bishop McGuinness) led Zach Hanspal (Voyager Academy) 6-1, 2-1
No. 6 – Connor Whalen (Bishop McGuinness) led Riley Meath (Voyager Academy) 6-0, 2-2
Doubles
No. 1 – Simon Ocsenas & Jacob McKenna (Voyager Academy) vs. Luca Pestana & Timothy Hackman (Bishop McGuinness) DNP
No. 2 – Josh Hanflink & Evan Sturgill (Bishop McGuinness) def. Will Baker & Roman (Voyager Academy) 8-1
No. 3 – Tyler Hinshaw & Zach Hanspal (Voyager Academy) vs. Grant Wilson & Palmer (Bishop McGuinness) DNP
Sportsmanship Award Winners
Will Baker (Voyager Academy) & John Hutchison (Bishop McGuinness)
MVP, Timothy Hackman (Bishop McGuinness)
2022 2A Men’s Dual Team Tennis State Championship Scores
No. 4 NC School of Science & Math (11-0) def. No. 12 Pine Lake Prep (12-2) 5-2
Singles
No. 1 – Tyler Ramanata (Pine Lake Prep) def. Raghav Sriram (NCSSM) 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 – Dyaln Patel (Pine Lake Prep) def. Chris Zou (NCSSM) 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 – Parth Shriolkar (NCSSM) def. Alex Sieni (Pine Lake Prep) 6-2, 6-1
No. 4 – Jacob Karty (NCSSM) def. Felix Kritzinger (Pine Lake Prep) 6-2, 6-0
No. 5 – Devin Armstrong (NCSSM) def. Heath Fry (Pine Lake Prep) 6-0, 6-1
No. 6 – Amir Jenkins (NCSSM) def. Gavin Nazir (Pine Lake Prep) 7-6 (4), 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 – Raghav Sriram & Jacob Karty (NCSSM) def. Dylan Patel & Alex Sieni (Pine Lake Prep) 8-2
No. 2 – Chris Zou & Devin Armstrong (NCSSM) vs. Tyler Ramanata & Gavin Nazir (Pine Lake Prep) DNF
No. 3 – Partth Shriolkar & Amir Jenkins (NCSSM) vs. Felix Kritzinger & Heath Fry (Pine Lake Prep) DNF
Sportsmanship Award Winners
Jacob Karty (NC School of Science & Math) and Heath Fry (Pine Lake Prep)
MVP, Chris Zou (NC School of Science & Math)
2022 3A Men’s Dual Team Tennis State Championship Scores
No. 7 Carrboro (19-2) def. No. 3 Hickory (14-1) 5-1
Singles
No. 1 – Aiden Chung (Carrboro) def. Griffin Lovern (Hickory) 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 – Jonathan Baddour (Carrboro) def. Costen Holtzman (Hickory) 6-3, 7-5
No. 3 – Lewis Tate (Hickory) def. Wes Hanes (Carrboro) 6-4, 0-6 [10-4]
No. 4 – Jonas Miyagawa (Carrboro) def. Clint Powers (Hickory) 6-1, 6-1
No. 5 – Connor Nicol (Carrboro) def. Maddox McCleur (Hickory) 6-2, 6-3
No. 6 – Tyler Herndon (Carrboro) def. Parker Yount (Hickory) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
No Doubles Matches
Sportsmanship Award Winners
Connor Nicol (Carrboro) and Clint Powers (Hickory)
MVP, Aiden Chung (Carrboro)
2022 4A Men’s Dual Team Tennis State Championship Scores
No. 7 Marvin Ridge (17-2) def. No. 4 Green Hope (18-2) 5-3
Singles
No. 1 – Naresh Bharathy (Green Hope) def. Rish Reddy (Marvin Ridge) 6-1, 6-4
No. 2 – Vivek Indlamuri (Green Hope) def. Parker Williams (Marvin Ridge) 6-4, 7-5
No. 3 – Tyler Komito (Marvin Ridge) def. Brij Bhatt (Green Hope) 6-0, 6-3
No. 4 – Adyan Sabir (Green Hope) def. Jack Poelke (Marvin Ridge) 6-0, 6-1
No. 5 – Aryan Vinay (Marvin Ridge) def. Max Cheng (Green Hope) 6-4, 2-6, [11-9]
No. 6 – Ryan Riechman (Marvin Ridge) def. Adi Sabir (Green Hope) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 – Rish Reddy & Parker Williams (Marvin Ridge) def. Naresh Bharathy & Adyan Sabir (Green Hope) 9-7
No. 2 – Vivek Indlamuri & Brij Bhatt (Green Hope) led Jack Poelke & Aryan Vinay (Marvin Ridge) 6-5, susp.
No. 3 – Tyler Komito & Ryan Riechman (Marvin Ridge) def. Max Cheng & Adyan Sabir (Green Hope) 8-6
Sportsmanship Award Winners
Naresh Bharathy (Green Hope) and Aryan Vinay (Marvin Ridge)
MVP, Tyler Komito (Marvin Ridge)