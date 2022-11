2022 NCHSAA Football State Playoffs

Second Round Scores (Unofficial)

• Saturday scores were not available at press time. Visit nchsaa.org for scores and third round pairings.

Thursday, Nov. 10

1A East

Tarboro 48, Southeast Halifax 0

Riverside-Martin 44, North Edgecombe 14

No. 3 West Columbus vs. No. 21 Washington County; Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Northampton County 28, Northside-Pinetown 20

Rosewood 42, Warren County 0

Hobbton 42, Southside 34

Perquimans 48, East Columbus 14

North Moore 13, Pender 12

1A WEST

Eastern Randolph 28, Mountain Heritage 12

Robbinsville 39, Cherokee 12

Hayesville 14, Christ the King 13

Mount Airy 57, North Rowan 7

Thomasville 21, Swain County 0

No. 6 Draughn vs. No. 11 Mitchell; Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Murphy 38, East Wilkes 34

Andrews 35, Mountain Island Charter 0

2A EAST

Princeton 71, Heide Trask 34

Cummings 42, Midway 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Northeastern 31

Nash Central 36, Greene Central 28

Whiteville 42, John A. Holmes 35

Hertford County 44, West Craven 43

Clinton 26, South Granville 0

East Duplin 31, James Kenan 17

2A WEST

Reidsville 51, Providence Grove 25

Chase 35, Jay M. Robinson 14

No. 5 Maiden vs. No. 21 Mount Pleasant; Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill 41, Community School of Davidson 40

Burns 42, Shelby 0

Salisbury 48, Pine Lake Prep 13

Monroe 55, Lincolnton 7

East Surry 21, Hendersonville 16

3A EAST

Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 12

Southern Durham 27, Vance County 7

Triton 35, Hunt 16

Jacksonville 49, Havelock 42

Seventy-First 28, J.H. Rose 20

No. 6 North Brunswick vs. No. 22 Lee County; Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Terry Sanford 58, Scotland 55

Eastern Alamance 27, Williams 24

3A WEST

No. 1 Kings Mountain vs. No. 17 Smoky Mountain; Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 West Charlotte vs. No. 9 Hibriten; Friday at 7 p.m.

Ledford 42, Northwest Cabarrus 27

East Lincoln 35, Tuscola 7

Crest 42, Oak Grove 15

South Point 74, Dudley 41

Eastern Guilford 62, Erwin 42

No. 2 West Henderson vs. No. 15 West Rowan; Friday at 7:30 p.m.

4A EAST

Hillside 46, Apex 43

Pine Forest 16, Holly Springs 10

Millbrook 42, Cardinal Gibbons 30

Southern Alamance 38, New Hanover 32

Wake Forest 45, Leesville Road 21

No. 6 Cleveland vs. No. 11 Rolesville; Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Jordan 32, Pinecrest 28

New Bern 21, Hoggard 0

4A WEST

No. 1 Grimsley vs. No. 17 Charlotte Catholic; Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Independence 55, Olympic 6

No. 5 Hough vs. No. 12 Mallard Creek; Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 East Forsyth vs. No. 20 Mount Tabor; Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 3 Watauga vs. No. 14 Northwest Guilford; Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Weddington 30, Cox Mill 0

No. 7 A.C. Reynolds vs. No. 10 Julius Chambers; Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Mooresville vs. No. 15 Butler; Friday at 7:30 p.m.