2022 North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame class to be inducted this month

RALEIGH, NC — The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame has selected 11 outstanding North Carolina sports figures for induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. The newest inductees will be introduced at a press conference at the North Carolina Museum of History, where the NCSHOF exhibit is housed, on Friday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m.

The inductees will be enshrined at the 58th annual induction ceremony at the Raleigh Convention Center on Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. Three of the inductees will be inducted posthumously.

The NC Sports Hall of Fame, which has 374 members, was established in 1963 and is located at the NC Museum of History.

A brief biography of each inductee follows. This year’s inductees, listed alphabetically, include Luke Appling, Missouri Arledge, Ronnie Barnes, Henry Bibby, Dan Brooks, Torry Holt, Sam Mills, Timmy Newsome, Dave Robbins, and Tom Suiter. Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues, who was elected to the class of 2021, also will be inducted since he could not attend last year’s banquet. Inductees being inducted posthumously are indicated by an asterisk below:

Luke Appling* – One of seven native North Carolinians in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Appling played 20 years in the major leagues, all with the Chicago White Sox, from 1930 to 1950. Born in High Point, the shortstop was a seven-time American League all-star and twice was the AL batting champ, including an amazing .388 mark in 1936. Appling hit better than .300 15 times during his MLB career. He was a successful minor league manager and major league coach for many years after retiring as an active player.

Missouri Arledge* – A star athlete at Durham’s Hillside High, from which she graduated in 1953, Arledge tallied 31.3 points per game during her senior basketball season. She went to Philander Smith College in Arkansas, scoring 21.0 points per game as a sophomore and becoming the first African American woman to play in an AAU tournament (1954) and the first to be named an AAU All-American the following season. She even had an offer to be the first female to play with the Harlem Globetrotters. Arledge transferred to Tuskegee Institute and continued playing; she also earned two master’s degrees and worked in education, including back at Hillside.

Ronnie Barnes – Barnes graduated from East Carolina’s sports medicine program in 1975 and has had an amazing career. He was an assistant trainer and instructor at ECU, and then went to Michigan State, where he was head trainer and earned his master’s. He moved on to the New York Giants in the NFL as an athletic training intern, rising to head trainer in 1980 and is now senior vice-president for medical services, working for the Giants well over 40 years. He is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame.

Henry Bibby – A native of Franklinton, Bibby was the starting point guard on UCLA men’s basketball teams that won three straight NCAA championships in the early 1970s, averaging 14.4 points per game for his career with the Bruins and earning first-team All-American honors. He played nine seasons in the NBA, winning a title with the New York Knicks, and then went into coaching. Those stints included 10 years at the University of Southern California as head coach and various coaching roles in professional basketball.

Dan Brooks – The 1981 graduate of Oregon State University has put together a brilliant career of unprecedented success in almost 40 years as head women’s golf coach at Duke University. Brooks has guided his teams to seven NCAA national championships and 21 Atlantic Coast Conference titles, and his 140 team victories are the most of any women’s golf coach in NCAA Division I history. A seven-time National Coach of the Year, he is a member of the Duke University Sports Hall of Fame and the National Golf Coaches Association (NGCA) Hall.

Torry Holt – This football star had an amazing NFL career, primarily with the St. Louis Rams, winning a Super Bowl and going to seven Pro Bowls. He led the league in receiving yards twice and had the most receiving yards by a player ever in his first five years in the NFL. Holt was a star at North Carolina State, where he set numerous school records, earned first-team All-American honors and is the ACC’s all-time leader in receiving yards. The sixth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, Holt was a great high school athlete at Eastern Guilford.

Sam Mills* – This diminutive 5-foot-9 linebacker played 12 seasons in the NFL, including his final three with the Carolina Panthers, where he became a beloved star. His NFL career occurred after several excellent seasons in the USFL. A three-time conference defensive player of the year in college at Montclair State, Mills played in five Pro Bowls and led the Panthers in tackles twice. He is a member of the Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor, had his Panthers number 51 retired by the team, and is enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Timmy Newsome – A native of Ahoskie, this football star is Winston-Salem State’s second all-time leading rusher, with 3,843 yards in four eventful seasons. Newsome went on to be selected in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed nine seasons in the NFL, making the Cowboys’ All-Decade Team for the 1980s. He scored 30 touchdowns as an NFL player, including 19 on the ground and 11 receptions. He is a member of both the CIAA Hall of Fame and the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Dave Robbins – Robbins grew up in Gastonia, where he was an excellent athlete at Ashley High, and went on to a tremendous career as a men’s basketball coach. He is best known for leading NCAA Division II powerhouse Virginia Union University to 713 victories and three NCAA national championships, as well as 14 CIAA championships. His winning percentage at Virginia Union was a whopping .786 in 30 years. Robbins is a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, and the CIAA Hall of Fame.

Tom Suiter – A native of Rocky Mount and a graduate of Erskine College (SC), Suiter had a remarkable career in media. The long-time sports anchor worked for WRAL-TV in Raleigh from 1971 until his retirement in 2008 and was nominated for 17 regional Emmy Awards, winning twice. His revolutionary “Football Friday” coverage, a special show featuring high school football highlights, and his “Extra Effort Award” for student-athletes are both still running. He is a member of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

And from the previous class:

Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues – After a standout career at Wake Forest, the 5-foot-3 Bogues defied the odds and played 14 years in the NBA. He remains the shortest player in NBA history. A first-team All-ACC selection as a senior, he led the ACC in both assists and steals in 1985, 1986, and 1987 and was the 12th overall selection in the 1987 NBA Draft. Bogues, who became a very popular member of the Charlotte Hornets, ranks among all-time leaders in NBA history with 6,726 career assists and assists per game (7.6).

The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, which inducted its first class in 1963, celebrates extraordinary athletic achievement and leadership. The Hall commemorates and memorializes exceptional accomplishments in sports for the inspiration and enjoyment of all North Carolinians, especially youth, through popular exhibits and educational displays. A collection of memorabilia from many of the nearly 400 Hall of Fame members is showcased in the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame gallery at the North Carolina Museum of History. For more information visit ncshof.org.

*Inducted posthumously