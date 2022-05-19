2022 softball season proves to one for the books for three county high school teams

It’s been a campaign to remember for the McMichael, Morehead and Rockingham high school softball teams in 2022. Unfortunately, all three lost in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night. But this season proved to be one that indicates a changing of the guard at the top of the Mid-State 2A and 3A Conferences respectively after the three programs made deep runs and will once again be loaded in 2023.

To get things started on the right foot, it was a welcome return to normalcy for the student-athletes, coaches and fans in the region that suffered through two-consecutive seasons due to the pandemic crisis which caused the cancellation of the 2020 season and forced a limited conference-only campaign in 2021.

Entering 2022 with a full slate of games and social distancing restrictions removed, teams and fans were able to get back to enjoying elite competition across the county.

West Stokes 4, McMichael 3

KING, NC - In their previous two regular season games between Mid-State 2A Conference rivals West Stokes and McMichael, the game was in question until the final out. Tuesday’s third round 2A NCHSAA state playoff game was no exception.

In their most recent post season match-up, No. 5 seed West Stokes held off a valiant seventh inning rally to put an end to the Phoenix’ season with a 4-3 win May 17.

West Stokes senior Kaylee Hobgood scored the first run of the night after a steal pushed her teammate past home by junior Abbi Fulk who stole second base. Fulk then scored on Sydney Dutton RBI grounder to give the Wildcats a 2-0 advantage.

West Stokes added another score in the bottom of the fourth following a McMichael error. Next up, Katelyn Tucker laid down a sacrifice bunt, then Dutton cranked a double and later scored on Gracelyn Goforth’s pop sacrifice to bump the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Phoenix finally got something going with two runners on board, then Jada Johnson launched an RBI double to right to cut the lead to 4-1.

McMichael’s Anna Casto followed up with a sacrifice fly to right field plating a score and Dakota Redmond hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-3 with two outs.

The jubilant rally was halted however as West Stokes’ defense ultimately secured the final ground out to put secure the victory.

Redmon led the charge offensively for McMichael with two hits and an RBI. Johnson and Casto came through in the final frame with a hit and RBI apiece as well.

Redmon, McMichael’s pitching ace, had a good night on defense as well. In six innings, she gave up five hits, one earned run, a pair of walks and struck out four.

Dutton led the Wildcats with two hits, two runs, and a RBI. Hobgood, Moore, and Cox had one hit each for the Cats.

West Stokes’ Natalie Jones earned her 19th win on the season against McMichael, striking out four, walking one, and giving up no earned runs.

The Phoenix (21-7) post season run started with a dominant 12-1 first round win over Mid-State 2A Conference foe Walkertown in the first round May 10 followed by a 7-5 victory over Forbush May 12.

McMichael is only losing two seniors with Emily Hopper and Haley Joyce, so the Phoenix will be primed to avenge the post season loss to the Wildcats next season and once again challenge for a Mid-State 2A Conference title.

With the win, West Stokes (19-4-1) advances to take on No. 1 Providence Grove (24-0) in the fourth round with a shot at the final four on the line Friday night.

BOX SCORE

W 2 0 0 1 0 1 X 4

M 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3

West Stanly 11, Morehead 0

OAKSBORO, NC - The No. 23 seed Panthers initially embraced the role of spoiler as they rolled to a big 14-1 victory over No. 10 Owen in the first round of the playoffs, followed by a 1-0 upset win on the road at No. 7 seed Burns May 12 in round two.

But No. 2 West Stanley played lights-out defensively, and their bats really came alive late in the game to close out an 11-0 shutout victory over Morehead in the second round of the 2022 2A state playoffs May 17.

After plating a run in the bottom of the first inning, West Stanly built a 4-0 cushion in the second. But it was the fourth inning where most of the damage was done. The Colts scored seven more runs in the bottom of the fourth to basically put the game out of reach as stellar pitching, that allowed just one Panthers hit over the course of the night, helped put the victory on ice.

Lily Huneycutt pitched five innings and struck out eight for West Stanly.

Offensively, eight West Stanly players had at least one hit on the night. Teagan Ritchie led the way with a home run and three RBIs along with Kristen Smith who added a pair of hits and a trio of RBIs as well.

After a rough start to the 2022 season where Morehead lost five of their opening six games, the Panthers (16-9) put together a nice mid-season run and closed strong as well advancing to the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship game to earn their spot in the playoffs.

Morehead will likely be one of the teams favored to win the Mid-State 2A Conference next season considering they are only losing three seniors. Maddie Booth, Alexis Denny and Emma Craig closed out their careers as seniors, but there is still plenty of talent left in the cupboard.

The Colts (24-4) advance to host No. 14 Anson in fourth round action. Anson defeated No. 6 Bandys 5-4 in their third round game. The Colts have been red-hot over the last two months, winning 18 of 19 since March 24.

The winner of Friday’s game plays the winner of No. 1 Providence Grove versus No. 5 West Stokes in the Regional round next week.

BOX SCORE

W. Stanly 1 3 0 7 X 11 11 0

MHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

North Buncombe 3, Rockingham 1

WEAVERVILLE, NC - After winning 24 games in a row and claiming both the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and tournament titles, No. 3 North Buncombe did something only one other team did this season as they handed Rockingham a 3-1 loss in the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs May 17.

Prior to Tuesday’s games, the No. 6 seed Cougars looked virtually unbeatable after an 8-2 win over Forest View in the first round and a 6-0 shutout victory Stuart W. Cramer May 12.

The third round game turned out to be a pitching duel in the early going as the two teams entered the fifth inning scoreless. But eventually things started to pick up for the Black Hawks (22-1) as they platted three runs in the bottom of the fifth for the lead. The Cougars got on the board in the sixth, but North Buncombe’s defense held Rockingham scoreless in the seventh to close out the win.

Peyton Whitson led the way offensively for the Black Hawks with her two hits and three RBIs. Kenzie Jones had a pair of hits and Cheyanne Cable added one more to account for the five total hits on the night for North Buncombe. Karlyn Pickens had a strong night pitching for the Black Hawk as she struck out 14.

Oliva Rebb led the charge in the batter’s box with a pair of hits while Hadlee Russell and Kaylie Pegram each had a base knock as well for Rockingham.

In addition to all of the championship hardware the Cougars brought home in 2022, Rebb, Blaklea Neal, Russell, Paydon Reynolds, Chloe Hershman, Lily Strittmatter and Shaelyn Leonard all received first-team Mid-State 3A Conference honors. Neal was also named the league’s Pitcher of the Year and Scott Isley was selected as the Coach of the Year.

Rebb and Leonard were the only seniors on the 2022 squad, so Rockingham, who closed out the season at 24-3, will be loaded next year and a clear-cut favorite to repeat as Mid-State 3A Conference champions on the heels of their perfect 14-0 league finish this past season.

Courtesy of the win, No. 3 North Buncombe (22-1) advances to take on No. 2 Crest (24-2) in the fourth round Friday night. Crest defeated No. 10 North Davidson 3-2 in the third round May 17 to earn their spot in the Elite Eight round game.

Fourth Round games are slated to begin May 20 followed by the NCHSAA state regionals May 24-28, then the state championship round June 3-4.

For complete results state-wide visit nchsaa.org.

BOX SCORE

R 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 1

N 0 0 0 0 3 0 X 3 5 0