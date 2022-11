2022 Third Round NCHSAA State Football Playoff Pairings

Schedule

Nov. 18

4A East

No. 9 Pine Forest (10-2) at No. 1 Hillside (12-0)

No. 13 Southern Alamance (9-3) at No. 12 Millbrook (11-1)

No. 11 Rolesville (8-3) or No. 6 Cleveland (11-0) at No. 3 Wake Forest (10-2)

No. 23 Jordan (6-6) at No. 2 New Bern (12-0)

4A West

No. 8 Independence (11-1) vs. No. 17 Charlotte Catholic (9-2)-No. 1 Grimsley (11-0)

No. 12 Mallard Creek (8-3)-No. 5 Hough (9-2) vs. No. 20 Mount Tabor (9-2)-No. 4 East Forsyth (11-0)

No. 6 Weddington (11-1) vs. No. 14 Northwest Guilford (9-2)-No. 3 Watauga (10-1)

No. 10 Julius Chambers (9-2)-No. 7 A.C. Reynolds (10-1) vs. No. 15 Butler (9-2)-No. 2 Mooresville (10-1)

3A East

No. 9 Southern Durham (8-4) at No. 1 Northern Nash (12-0)

No. 28 Triton (7-5) at No. 20 Jacksonville (7-4)

No. 22 Lee County (8-3) or No. 6 North Brunswick (10-1) at No. 3 Fayetteville Seventy-First (12-0)

No. 7 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (10-2) at No. 2 Eastern Alamance (11-1)

3A West

No. 9 Hibriten (6-5)-No. 8 West Charlotte (6-5) vs. No. 17 Smoky Mountain (7-4)-No. 1 Kings Mountain (11-0)

No. 12 Ledford (11-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (12-0)

No. 14 Crest (9-3) at No. 11 South Point (11-1)

No. 23 Eastern Guilford (8-4) at No. 15 West Rowan (9-2) or No. 2 West Henderson (11-0)

2A East

No. 8 Cummings (8-3) at No. 1 Princeton (11-1)

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill (10-2) at No. 4 Nash Central (9-3)

No. 11 Hertford County (11-1) at No. 3 Whiteville (11-1)

No. 7 Clinton (11-1) at No. 2 East Duplin (11-1)

2A West

No. 8 Chase (12-0) at No. 1 Reidsville (11-1)

No. 21 Mount Pleasant (8-3) or No. 5 Maiden (10-1) vs. No. 13 Bunker Hill (11-1)

No. 6 Salisbury (11-1) at No. 3 Burns (11-1)

No. 7 Monroe (11-1) at No. 2 East Surry (12-0)

1A East

No. 8 Riverside-Martin (11-1) at No. 1 Tarboro (10-1)

No. 21 Washington County (4-7) or No. 5 West Columbus (8-3) at No. 4 Northampton County (10-2)

No. 11 Hobbton (10-2) at No. 3 Rosewood (8-4)

No. 23 Perquimans (4-8) at No. 2 North Moore (12-0)

1A West

No. 8 Robbinsville (9-3) at No. 1 Eastern Randolph (9-1)

No. 12 Hayesville (7-5) at No. 4 Mount Airy (10-1)

No. 11 Mitchell (8-3) or No. 6 Draughn (10-1) at No. 3 Thomasville (11-1)

No. 7 Murphy (9-3) at No. 2 Andrews (12-0)