The 2023 NFL season looks like it could be wild, and the loaded AFC East figures to be a driving force in that.

Today, we check in on the 2023 AFC East odds and make our AFC East best bets and picks.

2023 AFC East best bets: Odds to win AFC East, including the champion Bills and hopeful Jets

The Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win the AFC East and continue their streak of three straight division titles, although they will face stiff competition. Here’s how the 2023 AFC East odds are shaping up.

Buffalo Bills odds to win AFC East (+130 or better)

The Bills have one of the most talented rosters in the league, including top-tier quarterback Josh Allen. They lost the heart of their defense, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and while it may impact their Super Bowl ambitions, they are still in a nice spot in the division.

New York Jets odds to win AFC East (+250 or better)

The Jets brought in Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay to finally get them over the hump. Their defense ranked second in points and fourth in yards allowed despite being below .500 and have more reason for optimism than any year in the past decade.

Miami Dolphins odds to win AFC East (+290 or better)

The Dolphins are very much a boom-or-bust prospect. They go as Tua Tagovailoa goes, and unfortunately for all parties involved, he suffered several bouts with injuries and concussions last year. They traded for defensive back Jalen Ramsey and now have a star-studded defense, plus game-breaking wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside.

New England Patriots odds to win AFC East (+750 or better)

The Patriots were surprisingly solid on defense despite spending tons of time on the field and playing opposite a toothless offense. They brought back former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to lead the offense and also drafted corner Christian Gonzalez, who is a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, which means they should be better this time around.

AFC East picks: Win total predictions and NFL prop bets

While you can always bet on different teams to win the AFC East, there are plenty of other markets for each of those teams, along with the players that don their jerseys. Here are some of our favorites.

Buffalo Bills odds to win Super Bowl (+900 or better)

The Bills have consistently been one of the best teams in the AFC and made several moves, namely drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid and signing Damien Harris, to take the offensive load off of Allen’s shoulders. They are also getting Von Miller back from injury to add more pop to their pass-rush.

New York Jets win total pick: Over 9.5 wins (-118 or better)

The Jets have skyrocketed in Super Bowl odds, but we’re focused on their wins total. They have tough out-of-division games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles, and Rodgers just finished last year ranked No. 26 in quarterback rating. They could creep over the 9.5 line, but it will be close.

Miami Dolphins prop bet: Tyreek Hill to lead the league in receiving yards (+1000 or better)

Hill is a top candidate to lead the league in this market coming off a season in which he finished second with a career-high 1,710 yards. He was on pace to go well over 2,000 yards and challenge the all-time mark until Tagovailoa’s recurring health issues, but if he’s healthy this year, Hill has a great opportunity.

Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: Patriots DB Christian Gonzalez to win (+950 or better)

Gonzalez is an elite prospect that somehow fell to the Patriots at 17 in the draft. He has 4.3 speed and is excellent in press coverage and joins a defense that impressed last season. He also gets to learn under the greatest defensive mind the sport has ever seen, Bill Belichick.

