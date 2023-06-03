Uwharrie Charter edges past North Moore in 1A Championship Series opener

HOLLY SPRINGS – An eventful third inning made the difference as the Uwharrie Charter Eagles topped the North Moore Mustangs 2-1 in the first game of the 1A NCHSAA Championship Series at Ting Stadium

The Mustangs broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third as SS Ty Allred, who went 2-for-2 reached with a leadoff single and then came around to score on a single from Elliot Furr.

In the bottom of the inning, DH Caleb McDaniel drew a leadoff walk and Peyton McCullom followed with a single. Both would touch the plate as Troy Carver and Ben Medinger followed suit with singles of their own in the next two at-bats.

Those would prove to be the final runs of the game but the Mustangs threatened in the bottom of the seventh. 1B Dawson Futrell hit a lead-off single and reached third base after Allred was intentionally walked. The Eagles turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the game and seal the win.

Game two will start at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Ting Stadium.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to honor two student-athletes at each of this year’s championships with Sportsmanship Awards for excellence throughout the season. The 1A Baseball Sportsmanship Award winners were Will Kennedy from North Moore and Chris Wheat from Uwharrie Charter.

Burns’ big inning leads to 2A Championship Series Game One win

HOLLY SPRINGS – A six-run fourth inning powered the Burns Bulldogs to a 6-1 win against the South Granville Vikings in Game One of the 2A NCHSAA Championship series at Ting Stadium.

The Vikings took the lead in the top of the third inning as starting pitcher Cade Currin hit a solo home run but that lead only lasted until the Burns’ bats came to life in the bottom of the fourth. CF Ben Mauney had two RBIs in the frame and 1B Marshall McGowan, C Reid Stroupe and 2B Nick Williams each added one more as the Bulldogs took control of the game.

Burns’ Colby Putnam tossed a complete game to earn the Game One win. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out five batters. He needed only 78 pitches to finish the game and threw only 20 balls in the contest.

Game two is set for a 2:00 p.m. on Saturday first pitch at Ting Stadium.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to honor two student-athletes at each of this year’s championships with Sportsmanship Awards for excellence throughout the season. The 2A Baseball Sportsmanship Award winners were Riley Newton from South Granville and Josh Powell from Burns.

West Henderson claims Game One of 3A Championship Series

BURLINGTON – The West Henderson Falcons took advantage of a hot start and won Game One of the 3A NCHSAA Championship Series 6-2 over J.H. Rose at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

The Falcons scored in each of the first two innings and added three more in the fourth to take a comfortable 5-0 lead. The Rampants plated a pair of runs in the fifth, but pitcher Truitt Manuel kept J.H. Rose in check the rest of the way.

Manuel twirled a gem for the Falcons as he went the distance and struck out 10 batters while giving up just two runs on six hits.

Offensively for the Falcons, C Alex Anderson went 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored including a home run. LF Jackson Lyda also went 2-for-4 on the night and Manuel helped his own cause with a pair of RBIs.

For the Rampants, SS Alex Popovich went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Game two will start at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to honor two student-athletes at each of this year’s championships with Sportsmanship Awards for excellence throughout the season. The 3A Baseball Sportsmanship Award winners were Jesse Baldwin from West Henderson and Cameron Dally from J.H. Rose.

T.C. Roberson takes 1-0 lead over Wake Forest in 4A Championship Series

BURLINGTON -- The T.C. Roberson Rams bats were hot and the pitching was hotter as they took the first game of the best of three series against the Wake Forest Cougars 10-0 on Friday evening at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

Starting pitcher Micah Simpson worked all five innings and allowed just two hits while walking three and striking out three. He needed just 73 pitches to finish off the Cougars, 42 of which went for strikes.

Offensively for the Rams, SS Nick Parham went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two run scored. 3B Zeb Swangim also went 2-for-3 and scored three times and Simpson helped his own cause with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with a pair of RBIs.

For the Cougars, SS Ethan Brittain went 1-for-1 with a double and a walk and Stephen Crater had the team’s only other hit.

Game two of the 4A Championship Series will take place on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to honor two student-athletes at each of this year’s championships with Sportsmanship Awards for excellence throughout the season. The 4A Baseball Sportsmanship Award winners were Tyler Kytta from T.C. Roberson and Cooper Allen from Wake Forest.