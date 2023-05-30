Boys Tennis
West Stokes
Jayden Baughman, Sammy Heath, James Spainhour, Peyton Spainhour, Kooper Bray, Austin Osborne
Todd Mendenhall and Myles Knox
Morehead
Jordan Hyler, Gage Grogan, Collin Tiano and Chris De La Cruz
Player of the Year – Sammy Heath – West Stokes
Coach of the Year – David Smith – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – Morehead
Baseball
Morehead
Anderson Nance, Landon Woods, Brittyn Barnes, Brian Woods, Seth Sharpe and Matthew Simpson
People are also reading…
McMichael
Jace Dunn, Easton Tillman, Tyler Sorrell, Brandy Elrod and Giovanni Hernadez
Reidsville
Princeton Janney, Parker Strader and Lucas Gengler
Walkertown
Clifton Olmedo and Kenan Josey
West Stokes
Kaden Fuller, Jake Smith, Josh Jones, Dru Hall, Dylan Gastley, Evan Cecile and Nico Mickle
Andrews
T J Ratley
Pitcher of the Year – Anderson Nance - Morehead
Player of the Year – Kaden Fuller – West Stokes
Coach of the Year – Kirk Goodson – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – Andrews
Honorable Mention
Morehead
Carson Moore and Landon Roberts
Reidsville
Grady Barrett and Jace Lovelace
Walkertown
Bryson Millner, Christian Shrewsbury and Garrett Wagoner
Softball
McMichael
Bradyn Case, Anna Casto, Jada Johnson, Savannah Lockhart, Dakota Redmon and MaKenna Stewart
West Stokes
Olivia Goforth, Baylee Tilley, Abbi Fulk, Sydney Holder, Ashlyn Cox and Bailee Gentry
Morehead
Kendall Boggs, Hailey Blackwell, Saillie Aheron, Emily Biggs, Erica Biggs and Paige Langely
Walkertown
Heidi Crews, Ava Arrington and Emily Roberts
Andrews
Taneia McCollum and Hser Bwe
Pitcher of the Year – Dakota Redmon – McMichael
Player of the Year – Savannah Lockhart – McMichael
Coach of the Year – Bob Casto – McMichael
Team Sportsmanship – Walkertown and West Stokes
Honorable Mention
Walkertown
Trinity Stressman, Savannah Miller and Taylor Isley
West Stokes
Cameron Bowles
McMichael
Aubrey Hill, Kaylee Boles, Brianna Lemons and Betsy Taylor
Andrews
Anasia Holmes
Morehead
Ashlyn Dallas and Hayley Cruise
Boys Golf
West Stokes
Tatum North, Tyler Gordon, Weston Stover and Colton Krakenburg
McMichael
Hunter Kallam and Dylan Lambert
Reidsville
Preston Montgomery and Landon Denny
Morehead
Jayson Bradshaw and Warren Flynt
Andrews
Brody Sawyer and Zack Riley
Player of the Year – Tatum North – West Stokes
Coach of the Year – Luke Bowen – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – Andrews
Track and Field
Boys Individual Awards
Runner of the Year – Correy McManus – Andrews
Field Athlete of the Year – Mark Hancock – Morehead
Coach of the Year – Ty Mathis Andrews
Team Sportsmanship – Andrews
Girls Individual Awards
Runner of the Year – Ryley Bowles – West Stokes
Field Athlete of the Year – Karlie Butts – West Stokes
Coach of the Year – Keith Perry – Walkertown
Team Sportsmanship – North Forsyth
West Stokes
Karlie Butts, Allie Bartlett, Millie McGee, Greg Grasso Blaise Dalton - 4 X 800 team
Maria Walton, Ryley Bowles, Chad Goodman, Hunter Ramey, Tate Dalton, Zeb Mathis 4 X 400
Morehead
Mark Hancock and Corey Philson
McMichael
Kaden Pratt
Andrews
Jocelyn Boyd, Sanai Johnson, Corey Pate, Zaman Timmons, John Shearin, Ja’Neil Harris, 4 X 100 team
4 x 200 team, 4 x 400 team, Kamora Bailey, Joshua Hall, Ja’Shawn Harris, Antonio Perry, Correy McManus, Brenden Miller and 4 X 800 team
Walkertown
Alia Bowles, Jazmine McIntyre, Jashonay Peay, Karlicia Potter, Mariah Perry, Ryan Thornton-Johnson,
Chris McCorkle, Jerimiah McIntyre, Greg Potter, Mitrend Curry, Zakhi Mitchell and Lemonn Washington
Reidsville
Kiera Perkins, Tyana Bolden, Aveyanah Jackson, NeAjia Hatfield, Tatiana Chigwerewe and Tyshae Lee
North Forsyth
Rachel Switzer, Kierra Twiggs, Jazmir Ford, Laniyah Mills, Caleb Baxter, Solomon Gantt, Victor Wingate and Jacob Patterson
Girls Soccer
McMichael
Emily Wall, Diana Malpica, Autum Wilde, Kaci Wagoner, Olivia Shelton and Ava Williamson
West Stokes
Ava Santoro, Rebecca Luzzi, Sadie Knox, Jessica Beasley, Olivia Harper Tessa Hatchett and Ashlyn Elbadia
Morehead
Madison Busick, Jacquelin Zuniga, Reagan Harris and Jocelyn Ordaz-Ramos
Walkertown
Michelle Umanzor and Kyra Holder
North Forsyth
Giselle Ramos-Olvera, Alexia Valente Arreola, Maria Torres, Jasmin Solorzano and Kaylee Rodriguez-Garcia
Reidsville
Daisy Ortiz, Aliyah Garivay, Cynthia Jarmillo and Gloria Vasquaz
Offensive Player of the Year – Giselle Ramos-Olivera – North Forsyth
Defensive Player of the Year – Rebecca Luzzi – West Stokes
Goal Keeper of the Year – Autum Wilde – McMichael
Coach of the Year – Kelsey Perrell – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – Reidsville
Honorable Mention
McMichael
Haygan Stump, Alaina Wright and Abigail Sarabia
West Stokes
Haleigh Moran, Piper Pollard, Katlyn Moser and Olivia Boram
Morehead
Hollie Jachimiak and Selena Vasques
Reidsville
Kim Ortiz, Astrid Castro and Genesis Vasquez
North Forsyth
Stephanie Campos-Tapia and Joana George
Walkertown
Alaska Dawkins