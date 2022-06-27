2023 NBA Mock Draft: Arkansas, Duke hyped freshmen dominate CBS Sports' projection

Very few days are more fun than the NBA Draft, and the 2022 version more than lived up to the hype thanks to the Orlando Magic pulling off an all-time smokescreen before tabbing Duke's Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick. But it's time to look ahead to the 2023 NBA Draft, and The Race for Victor is on. Who is Victor? Let me introduce you to Victor Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-3 Frenchman is the next big thing both literally and figuratively. This isn't misguided smoke, either. NBA executives gush about Wembanyama whenever they get the chance. He legitimately could be one of the all-time NBA prospects because he just is not normal. He has a 7-foot-9 wingspan that seemingly defies logic. His defensive versatility is unbelievable. He volleyball-spikes shots effortlessly, and then on the offensive end, he has a pure jumper like Kevin Durant.

Wembanyama is captivating; he's the heavy favorite to go No. 1 in 2023.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Gary Parrish released his never-too-early look at the top of the 2023 NBA Draft:

1. VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, ASVEL (HOUSTON ROCKETS)

247Sports: Houston completely revamped its roster by selecting Auburn star Jabari Smith with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. But adding a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama would instantly change the complexion of the Rockets' franchise. Building around a Big Three of Smith, Wembanyama and Jalen Green would be extremely exciting, and Houston used two more first-round picks in 2022 to take Tari Eason (LSU) and TyTy Washington (Kentucky) who would be ideal role players around Wembanyama. Houston would instantly have the most tantalizing young core in the NBA and that's saying something with the terrific influx of talent the league has seen in the last three drafts.

CBS Sports: "Wembanyama projects as a franchise-changing talent who could be elite on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. His ceiling is non-existent and future could include Most Valuable Player trophies."

2. SCOOT HENDERSON, G-LEAGUE IGNITE (OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER)

247Sports: Missing out on Wembanyama would sting, but Scoot Henderson can scoot, indeed! Henderson would only add to the incredible young group the Thunder have built. Sam Presti's rebuild has taken some time, but Henderson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann give Oklahoma City a tantalizing backcourt and a jaw-dropping frontcourt.

CBS Sports: "Henderson averaged 14.7 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game this past season as a 17-year-old professional with the G-League Ignite. He's a special point guard prospect with All-Star potential."

3. NICK SMITH, ARKANSAS (ORLANDO MAGIC)

247Sports: This would be an ideal landing spot for Nick Smith. The Arkansas freshman was the No. 1-rated recruit in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. The recent sample size of No. 1 recruits has been terrific. If Smith follows in the footsteps of Holmgren, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards and RJ Barrett, both Arkansas and the Orlando Magic would be thrilled. The Magic have put together a terrific frontcourt. Franz Wagner was a fantastic selection. Trading for Wendell Carter Jr. has clearly worked out. Oh, and then they used this year's No. 1 pick on Duke star Paolo Banchero. Smith would be just what the doctor ordered for Orlando, playing alongside Jalen Suggs in the backcourt. Suggs can take care of the defense, and Smith could get on some major heaters.

CBS Sports: "Smith is an electric shot-creating guard who goes hard on both ends of the court in ways that NBA executives love. He should be the best player for an Arkansas team that on paper looks like a legitimate national title contender."

4. DARIQ WHITEHEAD, DUKE (DETROIT PISTONS)

247Sports: It feels like whoever gets to play with Cade Cunningham is going to succeed. Dariq Whitehead has all the tools to be the next one-and-done from Duke. Whitehead's shot-making ability is as good as it gets. Putting Whitehead on the wing with Cunningham and Jaden Ivey would be incredibly fun. Cunningham showed he is an elite shot creator, so Whitehead would have a ton of catch-and-shoot abilities. Opposing teams would be so terrified that Ivey was going to dunk all over them that Whitehead could get some advantageous situations to shine in Year 1.

CBS Sports: "Whitehead is the latest elite prospect to come out of Montverde Academy. He projects as a switchable wing who should be able to make NBA 3-pointers reliably after starring in what will likely be just one season at Duke."

5. KEYONTE GEORGE, BAYLOR (SACRAMENTO KINGS)

247Sports: If Keyonte George ended up in Sacramento, we'd just have to assume that Baylor coach Scott Drew has a pact with the Kings that any good Bears guard has to end up there. It'd be the second Baylor guard that Sacramento has drafted in the lottery in the last three years, joining bulldog point guard Davion Mitchell. De'Aaron Fox, Damontas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and George could put up some numbers offensively.

CBS Sports: "George is a big-time scorer who can and does make shots from all over the court. If he shows a better ability to make plays at Baylor, emerging as a top five prospect is very much possible."

6. DILLON MITCHELL, TEXAS (PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS)

247Sports: Do not let Dillon Mitchell get out in the open floor or he will embarrass you with his jaw-dropping athleticism. He can finish through anyone which should translate to the wide-open NBA game. Portland is attempting the tough task of blending both the present and the future. They do not want to waste the last few years of Damian Lillard's prime, but the Blazers are also building for the future with the addition of Kentucky enigma Shaedon Sharpe in the 2022 NBA Draft. Adding Mitchell would help Portland keep the vision of sustainability alive.

CBS Sports: "No prospect improved his status in the sport during his senior year of high school more than Mitchell did over the past 12 months. He's a super-athletic wing who could go from being a sub-100 recruit as a junior to a lottery pick after one year of college."

7. AUSAR THOMPSON, OVERTIME ELITE (INDIANA PACERS)

247Sports: Indiana has accumulated one of the more intriguing young backcourts. Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin is a young trio that is as exciting as you'll find, but adding an elite wing talent like Ausar Thompson to the mix would make too much sense.

CBS Sports: "Thompson is the star of the Overtime Elite program and is on track to become its first lottery pick. The 6-7 wing is a plus-defender and great athlete who is really only a reliable jumper away from leaping some of the prospects slotted above him here."

8. DERECK LIVELY, DUKE (WASHINGTON WIZARDS)

247Sports: Dereck Lively is still regarded as the top prospect in the Class of 2022, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Lively is going to be the anchor of the Duke defense from the moment he steps on the floor. He is an elite shot-blocking menace. Drafting centers in the lottery can be a little scary for some front offices. If Bradley Beal signs a big extension with Washington, the Wizards' potential addition of Lively would make a ton of sense. Surrounding Beal with young, high-level defenders like Lively, Johnny Davis and Deni Avdija could be just what Washington needs.

CBS Sports: "Lively is the top-ranked freshman entering college but a little lower here because he's a one-position player who plays a position (center) that's evolved in ways that could make him vulnerable when asked to guard in space. But that shouldn't stop him from being an elite rim-protector for Jon Scheyer's first team at Duke."

9. CASON WALLACE, KENTUCKY (CHARLOTTE HORNETS)

247Sports: Kentucky extended its record to an absurd 15 consecutive drafts with at least one player drafted. Cason Wallace looks poised to make sure that streak stays alive. Wallace is impossible not to like. He just refuses to be outworked. Wallace should have no issues thriving at Kentucky immediately. Playing with LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams in Charlotte would make for a really fun landing spot for Wallace.

CBS Sports: "Wallace is a super-tough combo guard who plays with great energy on both ends of the court. He's the best prospect in Kentucky's latest recruiting class that has the Wildcats looking like a title contender."

10. JETT HOWARD, MICHIGAN (SAN ANTONIO SPURS)

247Sports: Jett Howard just has the look of an NBA player. He's switchable defensively with great size on the perimeter. He has so much upside on both ends, and Michigan will give him a chance to be a star alongside Hunter Dickinson. San Antonio absolutely crushed the 2022 NBA Draft with the additions of Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley. Adding Howard in 2023 would be a grand slam.

CBS Sports: "Howard's consensus ranking among his high school classmates does not align with this slot in the 2023 NBA Draft. But he was the MVP of the Iverson Classic and left some evaluators insisting he was the most NBA-ready player at the All-Star game that also included projected lottery picks George and Wallace."