Union Academy earns big win in 1A Championship Series opener

RALEIGH – The Union Academy Cardinals earned a 13-3 win in the first game of the 1A NCHSAA State Championship Series against North Duplin on Friday at Dail Softball Stadium on the campus of NC State University.

The Cardinals were leading 5-3 heading into the top of the fifth inning before a seven-run rally opened up the game. In the fifth, Riley Griffin hit a two-run home run to kick-start the rally. Taylor Surratt added an RBI single to center and then scored when Shelby Brooks doubled two batters later. Brooks came around to score on a single from Paisley Boatright and Addison Laney added an RBI single and scored on a passed ball.

Griffin scored on a passed ball in the sixth to give the Cardinals the 10-run lead.

Gabriella Gama finished the night with a game-high three RBIs and a triple. Gracie Hollingsworth added a solo shot.

For the Rebels, 2B Addy Higginbotham went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run and Kasey Jones added an RBI as well.

Game two of the series will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Dail Softball Stadium.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to honor two student-athletes at each of this year’s championships with Sportsmanship Awards for excellence throughout the season. The 1A Softball Sportsmanship Award winners were Reece Outlaw from North Duplin and Victoria Mattison from Union Academy.

West Stanly takes 1-0 lead in 2A Championship Series

DURHAM – The West Stanly Colts used a three run second inning to power their way to a 4-2 win against the Midway Raiders in Game One of the 2A NCHSAA Championship Series Friday evening.

Midway struck first as Mallory Baggett hit a line drive to center that scored Samantha Carter in the bottom of the first inning. The Colts answered in the top of the second as Elizabeth Ingle hit a solo homer and both Payton Watson and Rebecca Clark scored later in the inning after Payton Little hit a sharp grounder to left field.

Kristen Smith added a sac fly for the Colts in the third to push the lead to three runs. The Raiders pulled one back in the bottom of the third as Carter hit a leadoff single and then scored after Lainey Hughes reached on an error but that proved to be the final run of the game.

In the circle, relief pitcher Lily Huneycutt earned the win for hurling the final five innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out three batters.

Game Two of the 2A Championship Series will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday at Duke Softball Stadium.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to honor two student-athletes at each of this year’s championships with Sportsmanship Awards for excellence throughout the season. The 2A Softball Sportsmanship Award winners were Rebecca Clark from West Stanly and Sarah Autry from Midway.

Western Alamance walks off in extras to win Game One of 3A Championship Series

GREENSBORO – Jillian Brunton turned on the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the eighth inning and sent it over the center field fence for a two-run homer that gave the Western Alamance Warriors a 6-4 walk-off win in Game one of the 3A Championship Series against East Lincoln.

Brunton, a senior shortstop, finished the game 3-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs. Starting pitcher Taylor Apple also had a strong game at the plate as she went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and she scored on Brunton’s walk-off dinger.

In the circle, Apple struck out 11 and allowed four runs on eight hits in the complete-game effort.

For the East Lincoln Mustangs, 1B Tatum Martin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and RF Aubrey Gust went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.

Game Two of the 3A Championship Series will start at noon on Saturday at the UNCG Softball Stadium.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to honor two student-athletes at each of this year’s championships with Sportsmanship Awards for excellence throughout the season. The 3A Softball Sportsmanship Award winners were Jillian Brunton from Western Alamance and Betsy Eatmon from East Lincoln.

Hickory Ridge blanks Apex in 4A Championship Series opener

DURHAM – The Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls rode a strong performance from the circle to take the first game of the 4A NCHSAA Softball Championship Series with a 3-0 win against Apex.

Pitcher Dew Anna tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout and struck out eight batters in the winning effort. Anna needed just 92 pitches to finish the game and 66 of those went for strikes.

For Apex, Pitcher Madeline Degnan took a hard luck loss as she allowed just four hits in six innings and did not give up an earned run.

Four different Bulls each recorded one hit in the game including RF Laura Herzig who added an RBI and a run scored. Grace Bechtol also added a hit and an RBI. For the Cougars, Degnan and Bailey Sigmon each had one hit.

Game two is set for a 2:00 p.m. first pitch on Saturday.

The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to honor two student-athletes at each of this year’s championships with Sportsmanship Awards for excellence throughout the season. The 4A Softball Sportsmanship Award winners were Grace Bechtol from Hickory Ridge and Kathryn Curry from Apex.