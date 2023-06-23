With training camps starting in about a month, savvy sports bettors are locking in their 2023 NFL futures bets now, including taking a look at 2023 NFC South odds.

Let’s take a sneak peek at NFC South best bets and picks for the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

2023 NFC South odds: Saints favored to win the division

Tom Brady’s retirement means that the defending two-time division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the longest odds to win the division in 2023. Currently, it’s the New Orleans Saints that have been given the best shot.

New Orleans Saints NFC South odds (+115 or better)

The Saints are the current favorites to win the division next season after the acquisition of quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr will have plenty of proven weapons around him in Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, giving the Saints a potent offensive attack.

Everything is set up for the Saints to win the division and at better than even money, they’re a solid bet.

Atlanta Falcons odds to win NFC South (+240 or better)

The Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL season will largely rest on the shoulders of young quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The sophomore has been given the keys to the offense and will have fellow sophomore wide receiver Drake London, as well as rookie running back Bijan Robinson, to help carry the load.

Read about 2023 NFL MVP odds at FrontPageBets.com

Carolina Panthers NFC South odds (+380 or better)

The Bryce Young era is officially starting in Carolina. The first overall selection in the most recent NFL Draft will have big expectations placed upon his shoulders, but expecting him to drag the Panthers to the playoffs as a rookie is likely too much.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds to win NFC South (+750 or better)

Without Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be starting either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask to begin the 2023 NFL season.

Neither option is that exciting and with a weak offensive line, trouble is likely in the cards for the Buccaneers this season.

NFC South best bets: Win total predictions and more NFL Futures

While betting on a team to win the division is fun, top sportsbooks have many more futures betting markets available. From NFL player props to season win totals, the betting opportunities are extensive.

New Orleans Saints props: Chris Olave over 4.5 receiving touchdowns (-110 or better)

The New Orleans Saints added Derek Carr, who has thrown for an average of 1.54 touchdowns per game over the last three seasons in Las Vegas.

Olave impressed during his rookie season and had four touchdowns. With Carr throwing the ball, Olave should easily catch at least five scores if he has a healthy season.

Atlanta Falcons props: Kyle Pitts over 775.5 yards (+225 or better)

Ever since Kyle Pitts entered the NFL, he’s wowed coaches and fans alike with his insane athleticism for the tight end position.

However, to this day, he hasn’t been able to turn in a dominant season. Entering his third NFL season, it’s time for Pitts to put it all together and evolve into that matchup nightmare. He broke the 1000-yard mark as a rookie and can do it again.

Carolina Panthers win total picks: Under 7.5 total wins (+100 or better)

While the Carolina Panthers drafted Young and made some flashy offseason acquisitions, they are relying on a rookie quarterback to improve a team that got seven wins last season.

It’ll likely take Young some time to adjust to the NFL and getting this line at even money is a good deal.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers win total picks: Under 2.5 division wins (-115 or better)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have it tough as they’ll likely be starting Mayfield or Trask. The quarterback position is only the start of their issues as they have big holes on defense and offensive line as well.

Getting two division wins would be great for them and three seems to be a tall task.

Check out our review for more information on the top sports betting promos and bonuses available for the 2023 NFL season and other top sports events.

You must be over 21 to play. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. 1-800 GAMBLER.