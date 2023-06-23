With training camp just around the corner, it's an ideal time to think about 2023 NFC West futures odds.

Check out NFC West odds and our best bets below, including a pick to win the division and a bet for each team.

2023 NFC West odds: Bet on 49ers' odds to win division?

The San Francisco 49ers are the clear favorites to win the NFC West with their strong defense and powerful rushing attack. However, the Seahawks and Rams could prove pesky if a couple of things fall into place.

Here are the NFC West odds for the 2023 division title:

San Francisco 49ers odds to win NFC West (-150 or better)

The only question mark on the 49ers roster is at quarterback. With Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold, the team has talented options but none of them have proven that they can lead a squad deep into the playoffs. The 49ers are primed to take the division — if they aren't hamstrung by uncertainty at quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks odds to win NFC West (+165 or better)

Quarterback Geno Smith had an amazing year for the Seahawks last season and will look to replicate that success this season. However, there are still question marks on the defense and offensive line.

Read about 2023 NFL MVP odds at FrontPageBets.com

Los Angeles Rams odds to win NFC West (+800 or better)

The Rams mortgaged their future to win the Super Bowl in 2022, and they’re paying for it now as the roster is quite barren besides a few impact players like Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

Arizona Cardinals odds to win NFC West (+2500 or better)

The Cardinals are going to be focusing on scouting this season as they have a solid chance at ending up with the No. 1 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. They’re still a few years away from being contenders — and that's if a lot goes their way in the draft.

2023 NFC West picks: NFL win total predictions and more futures bets

The top sportsbooks across the country have many more futures betting markets than just the division winner. Here is a NFC West prop bet to consider for each team and a small sample of the selection that is out there.

Make NFC West picks at Caesars

San Francisco 49ers player props: Nick Bosa to lead the league in sacks (+800 or better)

Nick Bosa is one of the most feared pass rushers across the league and led the NFL with 18.5 sacks last season. He’s still getting better and will definitely be a threat to lead the league in this category once more.

Seattle Seahawks win total pick: Over 3.5 division wins (-140 or better)

The Seahawks seem firmly entrenched in the second spot as they are clearly better than the Rams and Cardinals but behind the 49ers.

If they can get one win off the 49ers, it’s very possible that they win five divisional games, clearing this line.

Los Angeles Rams player props: Cooper Kupp to have 150+ receiving yards in any game (-145 or better)

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, Kupp is still one of the best receivers in the league. He had almost 2,000 yards receiving two years ago and hit this mark three times in the nine games he played last season. It's an NFC West best bet to consider this preseason.

Visit FrontPageBets.com for more 2023 NFL West picks and analysis

Arizona Cardinals win total pick: Over 4.5 wins (-120 or better)

While the Cardinals aren’t great and there are plenty of question marks at every position, the possibility of Kyler Murray playing means that they can have a solid quarterback and 4.5 wins is not a high barrier to cross.

Check out our review for more information on the top sports betting promos and bonuses available for the 2023 NFL season and other top sports events.

You must be over 21 to play. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. 1-800 GAMBLER.