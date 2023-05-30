Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is proud to stage the 2023 State Championships for Softball, Baseball and Women’s Soccer on June 2 and 3. The Regional Championship Rounds have been completed in all of the classifications for baseball and three of the four in softball. The women’s soccer regional championships are scheduled to be played Tuesday evening.

The full schedule of games is listed below.

2023 Women’s Soccer State Championship Games Schedule

The Regional Finals in Women’s Soccer are scheduled for Tuesday evening. The NCHSAA State Championships will be played June 2-3 at the UNCG Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

1A East Regional Final: #2 Hobbton at #1 Woods Charter

1A West Regional Final: #4 Union Academy at #2 Christ the King

Winners will play in the 1A Championship Game June 3rd at 6 p.m.

2A East Regional Final: #3 Manteo at #1 Clinton

2A West Regional Final: #2 Wheatmore at #1 Pine Lake Prep

Winners will play in the 2A Championship Game June 3 at 2:30 p.m.

3A East Regional Final: #2 Jacksonville at #1 Eastern Alamance

3A West Regional Final: #2 West Henderson at #1 South Point

Winners will play in the 3A Championship Game June 3rd at 11 a.m.

4A East Regional Final: #2 Chapel Hill at #1 Ashley

4A West Regional Final: #6 Ardrey Kell at #1 Weddington

Winners will play in the 4A Championship Game June 2nd at 7 p.m.

2023 Softball State Championship Series Schedule

1A Championship: 4 North Duplin vs 11 Union Academy

Dail Softball Stadium, NC State University

Game 1: June 2 – 7 p.m. North Duplin - Home Team

Game 2: June 3 – 11 a.m. Union Academy - Home Team

Game 3: June 3 – 2 p.m. *North Duplin - Home Team

2A Championship: 4 p.m. West Stanly vs TBD (4 Midway/6 North Johnston)

Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University

Game 1: June 2 – 5 p.m.

Game 2: June 3 – 11 a.m.

Game 3: June 3 – 5 p.m.*

3A Championship: 3 Western Alamance vs 5 East Lincoln

UNCG Softball Stadium, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Game 1: June 2 – 6 p.m. Western Alamance - Home Team

Game 2: June 3 – 12 p.m. East Lincoln - Home Team

Game 3: June 3 – 3 p.m. *Western Alamance - Home Team

4A Championship: 1 Hickory Ridge vs 8 Apex

Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University

Game 1: June 2 - 7:30 p.m. Hickory Ridge - Home Team

Game 2: June 3 – 2 p.m. Apex - Home Team

Game 3: June 3 – 8 p.m. *Hickory Ridge - Home Team

2023 Baseball State Championship Series Schedule

1A Championship: 2 Uwharrie Charter vs 9 North Moore

Ting Stadium, Holly Springs

Game 1: June 2nd – 5 p.m. Uwharrie Charter - Home Team

Game 2: June 3rd – 11 a.m. North Moore - Home Team

Game 3: June 3rd – 5 p.m.*Uwharrie Charter - Home Team

2A Championship: 1 Burns vs 3 South Granville

Ting Stadium, Holly Springs

Game 1: June 2nd – 8 p.m. Burns - Home Team

Game 2: June 3rd – 2 p.m. South Granville - Home Team

Game 3: June 3rd – 8 p.m. *Burns - Home Team

3A Championship: 1 J.H. Rose vs 3 West Henderson

Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington

Game 1: June 2nd – 8 p.m. J.H. Rose - Home Team

Game 2: June 3rd – 2 p.m. West Henderson - Home Team

Game 3: June 3rd – 8 p.m. ** J.H. Rose - Home Team

4A Championship: 1 T.C. Roberson vs 4 Wake Forest

Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington

Game 1: June 2nd – 5 p.m. PM T.C. Roberson - Home Team

Game 2: June 3rd – 11 a.m. Wake Forest - Home Team

Game 3: June 3rd – 5 p.m. * T.C. Roberson - Home Team

*If Necessary

**If necessary and game will be moved to 5 p.m. if the other series at the site does not reach Game 3