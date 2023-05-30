CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is proud to stage the 2023 State Championships for Softball, Baseball and Women’s Soccer on June 2 and 3. The Regional Championship Rounds have been completed in all of the classifications for baseball and three of the four in softball. The women’s soccer regional championships are scheduled to be played Tuesday evening.
The full schedule of games is listed below.
2023 Women’s Soccer State Championship Games Schedule
The Regional Finals in Women’s Soccer are scheduled for Tuesday evening. The NCHSAA State Championships will be played June 2-3 at the UNCG Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
1A East Regional Final: #2 Hobbton at #1 Woods Charter
1A West Regional Final: #4 Union Academy at #2 Christ the King
Winners will play in the 1A Championship Game June 3rd at 6 p.m.
2A East Regional Final: #3 Manteo at #1 Clinton
2A West Regional Final: #2 Wheatmore at #1 Pine Lake Prep
Winners will play in the 2A Championship Game June 3 at 2:30 p.m.
3A East Regional Final: #2 Jacksonville at #1 Eastern Alamance
3A West Regional Final: #2 West Henderson at #1 South Point
Winners will play in the 3A Championship Game June 3rd at 11 a.m.
4A East Regional Final: #2 Chapel Hill at #1 Ashley
4A West Regional Final: #6 Ardrey Kell at #1 Weddington
Winners will play in the 4A Championship Game June 2nd at 7 p.m.
2023 Softball State Championship Series Schedule
1A Championship: 4 North Duplin vs 11 Union Academy
Dail Softball Stadium, NC State University
Game 1: June 2 – 7 p.m. North Duplin - Home Team
Game 2: June 3 – 11 a.m. Union Academy - Home Team
Game 3: June 3 – 2 p.m. *North Duplin - Home Team
2A Championship: 4 p.m. West Stanly vs TBD (4 Midway/6 North Johnston)
Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University
Game 1: June 2 – 5 p.m.
Game 2: June 3 – 11 a.m.
Game 3: June 3 – 5 p.m.*
3A Championship: 3 Western Alamance vs 5 East Lincoln
UNCG Softball Stadium, University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Game 1: June 2 – 6 p.m. Western Alamance - Home Team
Game 2: June 3 – 12 p.m. East Lincoln - Home Team
Game 3: June 3 – 3 p.m. *Western Alamance - Home Team
4A Championship: 1 Hickory Ridge vs 8 Apex
Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University
Game 1: June 2 - 7:30 p.m. Hickory Ridge - Home Team
Game 2: June 3 – 2 p.m. Apex - Home Team
Game 3: June 3 – 8 p.m. *Hickory Ridge - Home Team
2023 Baseball State Championship Series Schedule
1A Championship: 2 Uwharrie Charter vs 9 North Moore
Ting Stadium, Holly Springs
Game 1: June 2nd – 5 p.m. Uwharrie Charter - Home Team
Game 2: June 3rd – 11 a.m. North Moore - Home Team
Game 3: June 3rd – 5 p.m.*Uwharrie Charter - Home Team
2A Championship: 1 Burns vs 3 South Granville
Ting Stadium, Holly Springs
Game 1: June 2nd – 8 p.m. Burns - Home Team
Game 2: June 3rd – 2 p.m. South Granville - Home Team
Game 3: June 3rd – 8 p.m. *Burns - Home Team
3A Championship: 1 J.H. Rose vs 3 West Henderson
Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington
Game 1: June 2nd – 8 p.m. J.H. Rose - Home Team
Game 2: June 3rd – 2 p.m. West Henderson - Home Team
Game 3: June 3rd – 8 p.m. ** J.H. Rose - Home Team
4A Championship: 1 T.C. Roberson vs 4 Wake Forest
Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington
Game 1: June 2nd – 5 p.m. PM T.C. Roberson - Home Team
Game 2: June 3rd – 11 a.m. Wake Forest - Home Team
Game 3: June 3rd – 5 p.m. * T.C. Roberson - Home Team
*If Necessary
**If necessary and game will be moved to 5 p.m. if the other series at the site does not reach Game 3