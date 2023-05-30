Baseball
Bartlett Yancey
Chandler Wood, Luke Foust, Braydon Boaz, Joshua Smith, Carter Watlington and John Burr
Jordan Matthews
Jackson Headen, Mason Phillips, Keigan Burt, Ian McMillan, Kelton Fuquay and Julian Edwards Gutierrez
Chatham Central
Travis Crissman, Anthony Lopossay, Wesley Clewis, Matt Murchison and Zane Overman
North Moore
Ethan Dunlap, Ty Allred, Elliott Furr and Gabe Purvis
Seaforth
Anders Johansson and Cade Elmore
People are also reading…
Cummings
Marion Enoch
Graham
Cristian Mora
Baseball Second Team All-Conference
Gavin Dodson, Garrett Rudd – Bartlett Yancey
Landon Moser, Quinn Woolford – Jordan Matthews
Hasten Paige, Joaquin Gordon – Chatham Central
Will Kennedy, Austin Patterson - North Moore
Collin Dorney, Jadeyn Rader – Seaforth
Devin Graves, Johan Diaz – Cummings
Trenton Lea, Gage Staley – Graham
Pitcher of the Year, Kelton Fuqua – Jordan Matthews
Player of the Year – Chandler Wood – Bartlett Yancey
Player of the Year – Ian McMillan – Jordan Matthews
Coach of the Year – Tyler Coleman – Bartlett Yancey
Team Sportsmanship – Chatham Central, North Moore, Seaforth (tie)
Softball
Chatham Central
Jaylee Williams, Mary Gaines, Emma Burke, Cassie McKeithan, Katherine Gaines, Caleigh Warf,
Kelsey Hussey, Jordan Matthews, Logan Gunter, Macy Beavers, Reagan Smith, Marcy Clark, Sophia Murchison and Korbin Kirchner
Bartlett Yancey
Bethany Solomon, Ava Talley, Hannah Chandler, Alannah Kelley
North Moore
Calissa Clendenin, Sydney Russell and Hannah Hunt
Seaforth
Cami Brinkley and Addy Clarke
Graham
Anayah Noell
Cummings
Destiny Bozeman
Softball Second Team All-Conference
Shelby Holder – Chatham Central
Lilli Hicks, Suesanna Lee – Jordan Matthews
Reagan Lee, Paige Lee – Bartlett Yancey
Ella Fields, Logan Maness – North Moore
Mariah Thomas, Emma Stong – Seaforth
Alyssa Dove, Cheyenne Camacho – Graham
Loriselle Acevedo – Cummings
Pitcher of the Year – Mary Gaines – Chatham Central
Player of the Year – Jaylee Williams – Chatham Central
Coach of the Year – Holly Clark – Jordan-Matthews
Team Sportsmanship – Jordan-Matthews
Tennis
Seaforth
Walker Magrinat, Felton Burleigh, Owen Strom and Matthew Bowser
Jordan Matthew
Angel Gonzalez Saurez, Ricardo Rocha Benitez and Rodrigo Maciel Lopes
North Moore
Jamorion Horne, Alberton Barcenas and Neil Seawell
Chatham Central
Jacob Gilliland and Seth Gilliland
Graham
Jason Medina
Second Team All-Conference
Henry McFall – Seaforth
Jonaven Martin – Chatham Central
Colton Freeman – North Moore
Paul Lujan – Jordan Matthews
Player of the Year – Walker Magrinat – Seaforth
Coach of the Year – Nia Marsh-Pope – Jordan Matthews
Boys Golf
Griffin Ching – Seaforth
Ty Willoughby – Seaforth
Snyder – Jordan Matthews
Brady Preslar – North Moore
Mason Garner – North Moore
Gray Steward - Seaforth
Campbell Meador – Seaforth
Brian Johnson – Jordan-Matthews
JJ Doutt – North Moore
Second Team All-Conference
Colby Pennington – North Moore
JT DeLoach – Seaforth
Corbin Allen – Chatham Central
Benjamin Buckner – Jordan-Matthews
Player of the Year – Griffin Ching - Seaforth
Coach of the Year – Richard Smith – North Moore
Girls Soccer
Graham
Karen Mendez Alvarado, Alexandra Gonzalez Castillo, Audrey Gomez and Joselyn Campos – A.L.
Cummings
Leslie Rivera, Alejandra Castro Cruz and Jasmin Marquina – A.L.
North Moore
Leslie Gonzalez, Bethany Ulloa, Diana Maria Cisneros, Elizabeth Johnson, Yuritzy Romero Pulido and Liliana Mejia Cruz
Bartlett Yancey
Miranda Hancock, Jessie Williams and Takyra Henderson – A.L.
Seaforth
Sofia Viana, Caitlin Erman, Emma O’Rourke, Katie Leonard, Sydney Nezos, Regan Willauer
Carsyn Ward and Sam Tucker – A.L.
Jordan-Matthews
Jessica Parroquin, Michelle Parroquin, Hannia Martinez, Maricarmen Landa, Jeylin Perla, Iris Zetino and Anna Vicente
Offensive Player of the Year – Sofia Viana -Seaforth
Defensive Player of the Year – Elizabeth Johnson – North Moore
Goal Keeper of the Year – Jeylin Perla – Jordan-Matthews
Coach of the Year – Giovanni Viana – Seaforth
Coach of the Year – Chloe’ Peralta – North Moore
Team Sportsmanship – Jordan-Matthews
Second Team All-Conference
Cummings
Jasmin Marquina
Bartlett Yancey
Takyra Henderson and Melanie Pinto
Graham
Joselyn Campos and Mikayla Cheney
Seaforth
Sam Tucker and Luisa Olmos
Jordan-Matthews
Jennifer Torres and Citlaly Aguillon
North Moore
Isabel Flores and Melany Pulido
Girls Track and Field
Seaforth
Cali O’Neill, Sasha Helmer, Charlie Ann George, Claire Morgan, Malana McLean, Maja Boer and Juliet VanOlinda
Cummings
Brooke Packingham, Taylor Jordan, Diamond Moore and Whitney Griffis
Jordan-Matthews
Citlaly Aguillon, Jasmine Basilio, Hania Martinez, Any Daniels, Saniya White, Cassidy Deshazo, Sophia Kopela, Baldwin Jaylyn and Rachel Woods
Bartlett Yancey
Sharice Hodge, Katilyn Tucker, Janeira Bunn, Marshay Hodge, Sy’Asia Wright, Zoey Hodge, Paris Cole and Jada Stephens
Graham
Nyla Johnson, Khadejah Vaughn, Shanea McCauley and Abrielle King
North Moore
Angelica Martinez and Caibrey Thompson
Chatham Central
Livvy Brooks, Kailey Green and Mattie Caviness
Female Runner of the Year – Diamond Moore – Cummings
Field Event Athlete of the Year – Brooke Packingham – Cummings
Female Coach of the Year – Brittany Christensen – Seaforth
Girls Second Team All-Conference
Seaforth
Mia Ballachino, Abbie Lehman, Sydney Haire, Katie Johnson, Anavi Smith and Charlotte Hass
Jordan-Matthews
Charley Lemons and Hannah Dixon
Cummings
Jamoni Jones
Boys Track and Field
Seaforth
Nathan Smith, Jason Antley, Gabriel Lowery, Will Cuicchi, Jack Anstrom, Jacob Winger, Sebastian Calderon, Walter Entrekin, Ryan Yoder and Chris Scanlon
Cummings
Jamear Clements, Jonathan Paylor, Khavarie Hightower, Bramond McRae, John Taylor, Marione Enoch and Kavon Poteat
Jordan-Matthews
Christian Carcia Tores, Aiden Hernandez, Aiden Harrison, Carlo Calena, Gabriel Brewer, Nick Glover
Jerron Green, Elijah Hughes, Kevin Causey and Ahmond McCrimmon
Bartlett Yancey
Tyzavier Jay, Jermaine McCain, Jaden Lancaster, Jaylon Neal, Temondre Fike, Matthew Sidney, Jordan Johnson and William McGhee
North Moore
Michael Copeland and Justin Walker
Graham
Elijah Summers
Runner of the Year – Jonathan Paylor – Cummings
Field Athlete of the Year – Marione Enoch – Cummings
Coach of the Year – Tommy Johnson – Seaforth
Boys Second Team All-Conference
Cummings
Quincey Hill
Jordan-Matthews
Emir Vargas, Jair Ruiz – Jordan-Matthews and Dwight Headen
Seaforth
Johnson Brekke, Ethan House and Broden Jones
Aden Edwards – Chatham Central
Antonio Moore – North Moore
North Moore A – 4 X 800 Relay team