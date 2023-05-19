COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – USA Basketball announced today the men’s and women’s 2023 USA 3x3 World Cup Teams set to compete at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup May 30-June 4 in Vienna, Austria. The teams were selected by the respective men’s and women’s USA Basketball 3x3 National Team committees.

The 2023 USA 3x3 Men’s World Cup Team features the same squad who won gold last November at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup and includes Canyon Barry, Jimmer Fredette, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis. Joe Lewandowski, who has been coaching and advising the USA Basketball 3x3 program since 2014, will serve as World Cup head coach for the second consecutive year.

The men’s quartet recently won silver at 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals and are also set to appear at several FIBA 3x3 World Tour and Challenger Series events this summer.

Barry was named MVP of the 2022 3x3 AmeriCup and returns for his second 3x3 World Cup appearance and first since winning gold in 2019. Like Barry, Maddox, a longtime 3x3 competitor, will compete at his first World Cup since 2019.

Travis made his USA Basketball debut with the 2022 3x3 AmeriCup team. As a longtime member of 3BALL Omaha, he competed at the 2021 and 2022 USA Basketball 3X Nationals and took home first place in 2021.

The 2023 USA 3x3 Women’s World Cup Team features Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick, Linnae Harper and Hailey Van Lith. Jen Rizzotti, a longtime USA Basketball 5-on-5 coach and committee member, made her 3x3 coaching debut last summer as the USA Women’s Series and AmeriCup coach. Rizzotti, the president of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, will make her 3x3 World Cup coaching debut in Vienna.

Stanford’s Brink will make her 3x3 debut after having won 5-on-5 gold medals at the 2018 FIBA U17 and 2019 FIBA U19 women’s world cups.

Burdick, who competed on her first USA 3x3 national team in 2009, will compete in her third FIBA 3x3 Women’s World Cup after having represented the USA in 2014, when she won gold, and in 2022.

Harper owns a dozen years of USA Basketball experience in 5-on-5 and 3x3. Last year, the three-time USA gold medalist competed on the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, ultimately finishing third at the Final.

Van Lith, who recently announced her intention to transfer to LSU, is a four-time USA Basketball gold medalist (5-on-5 and 3x3, including at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, where she was named MVP). She made her senior debut at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Women’s World Cup.

The USA men were drawn into Pool B and will take on Latvia (11:10 a.m. ET) and Australia (1:20 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, May 31, before closing out pool play with tilts against Slovenia (1:20 p.m. ET) and Austria (3:20 p.m. ET) on Friday, June 2.

The American women will open in Pool C. Their competition tips off Tuesday, May 30, against Canada at 7 a.m. ET and Hungary at 9 a.m. ET. Pool play concludes Thursday, June 1 against Mongolia at 5 a.m. ET and Czech Republic at 7:25 a.m. ET.

Should the U.S. qualify, the play-in round and quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday, June 3, followed by the semifinals and championship on Sunday, June 4.

Every game will stream live on FIBA's 3x3 YouTube.

Different than 5-on-5, 3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams “clear” the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins.