$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal

Prosecutors said in a court filing that the agreement allows Ferguson to “demonstrate good conduct” and “represents an exercise of prosecutorial discretion to forgo prosecution” of the charge against him.

A “statement of agreed facts” filed in court says Ferguson agreed in 2016 with the mastermind of the scheme — admissions consultant Rick Singer — to recruit other coaches to work with Singer to designate applicants as recruits in exchange for money for their athletic programs. Ferguson tried to persuade coaches at several schools to work with Singer, according to the filing.

After he was hired as head women's volleyball coach at the Winston-Salem, North Carolina school, Ferguson agreed with Singer to help get an applicant in as a recruit in exchange for “purported donations,” the filing says. The student had been put on the school's wait list.

Singer paid $100,000 to three accounts, including $40,000 to Wake Forest women's volleyball and $50,000 to a private volleyball camp Ferguson oversaw, the filing says. Ferguson then transferred some money from the camp's account to his personal bank account and used the funds for personal expenses, according to the document.