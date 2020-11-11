A look at who's up and who's down at midpoint of NFL season

Bill Belichick’s reputation as a general manager has taken a hit since Tom Brady left New England.

Meanwhile, players like Davante Adams and Derek Carr are gaining respect as the former Fresno State teammates enjoy career years.

Midway through the 2020 season, performance has altered perception all around the NFL. Here’s a look at who’s up and who’s down:

UP

DALVIN COOK: While running backs have generally been devalued during this pass-happy era, Cook is showing the impact a big-play back can make. He leads the NFL with 858 yards and 12 touchdowns despite missing one game with an injury. He has rushed for 369 yards the past two weeks and his four games with at least 130 yards rushing are tied for the most in a season since Ezekiel Elliott had five in 2016.

DAVANTE ADAMS: Aaron Rodgers’ favorite receiver in Green Bay has developed into one of the NFL’s top targets. Adams has 53 catches for 675 yards and eight TDs in just six games. He’s the first NFL player with at least 50 catches, 600 yards receiving and eight touchdown receptions over his first six games of a season. Adams already has three games with at least 10 catches, 150 yards and a TD. The only previous player to do that was Calvin Johnson in 2012.