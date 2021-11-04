A new Sun Belt rises, insulating Appalachian State with a similar realignment strategy

“For us, value is defined as a couple things,” Gillin said. “One is the travel expense in terms of can we drive, and now if you look at what is going to become the new Sun Belt, it’s all drivable trips on the east, and then you're only going to have to play two teams on the West. One’s going to be a flight, and one's going to be home.

“So the numbers are hundreds of thousands of dollars we just saved in travel expenses.”

On top of that, there’s the added benefit of less demand now for the student-athletes when it comes to the time spent in transit. Those short trips, Gillin said, will also equate to higher revenue with the fan bases' ability to travel through a region instead of travel through time zones. That equals more sellout potential throughout the conference.

App State was already in the Sun Belt when Gillin joined in 2015. The conference and the school took a gamble on each other. Now, the Sun Belt is in a more dominant position.

“The answer has always been App wants to do our part to make Sun Belt the best conference it can be, and we absolutely did and the Sun Belt has as well,” Gillin said.