A&T, amid COVID and change in college sports, says unusual goodbye to MEAC to join Big South Conference

(The exciting part is) going to visit these new schools, these new peer institutions, establishing those relationships. High Point being so close, we’ve never had an in-county conference rival that we’ve been able to play across almost all of our sports. We’re excited about that and the opportunity to establish that relationship. We’re also pleased that across some of our major sports we’ve been able to continue to schedule some of our historical rivals so that we’ll have a balance that is attractive and meaningful for our institution.

EH: Again, less about conference affiliation and more about the Alston case and NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) legislation and the future of the NCAA generally. So much has happened and is happening as we speak to college sports generally. How A&T will fit into that space and how we leverage our particular strengths to position ourselves to succeed in that space. We’re having some remarkable opportunities across a number of sports from a competition perspective. We’ve done some things this year that have never happened before at A&T and perhaps at other HBCUs anywhere with track. We want to continue that, and the playing field and what the future will look like is less clear than it has ever been in my time in athletics. We’re not worried about that, but we are aware and are trying to remain agile and prepared to make adjustments so that we can position our student-athletes to have success in whatever the new world of college sports looks like.