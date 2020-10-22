A&T gets football, men's and women's basketball schedules from MEAC

If bragging rights are at stake when teams from A&T play teams from N.C. Central, there could be much bragging in the winter and spring.
A&T and Central fans will be treated to bonus matchups, including in football and men's and women's basketball, because of the MEAC's scheduling formula designed to minimize travel time and eliminate air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A&T will open and close a six-game conference football season against Central, meeting Feb. 20 in Greensboro and April 10 in Durham. And the men's and women's basketball teams from the two universities also will bookend league play, meeting Jan. 4 and March 4 in Durham, but also playing Jan. 16 and Jan. 30 in Greensboro.
Besides those three sports, MEAC teams in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and volleyball will use divisional play.
The 2020-21 athletics year will be A&T's last in the MEAC before it moves to the Big South Conference.
Here’s a look at the league's highest-profile sports and A&T's schedules in each:
Football
Northern Division teams will face each other twice, while teams in the Southern Division will have two teams they play twice and two teams they play once.
Divisions
Northern Division
Delaware State
Howard
Morgan State
Norfolk State
Southern Division
Bethune-Cookman
Florida A&M
N.C. A&T
N.C. Central
South Carolina State
A&T schedule
Feb. 20: N.C. Central
Feb. 27: Bethune-Cookman
March 6: At South Carolina State
March 20: At Bethune-Cookman
March 27: Florida A&M
April 10: At N.C. Central
April 17: MEAC championship
Men's and women's basketball
Each school will play 16 conference games in nine weeks beginning Jan. 2. Conference games will be played on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays. In the Southern Division, teams will play each other four times, while Northern Division teams will face each other either three or four times in the regular season.
Divisions
Northern Division
Coppin State
Delaware State
Howard
Md.-Eastern Shore
Morgan State
Norfolk State
Southern Division
Bethune-Cookman
Florida A&M
N.C. A&T
N.C. Central
South Carolina State
A&T men's and women's schedules
Jan. 4: At N.C. Central
Jan. 9: Bethune-Cookman
Jan. 11: Florida A&M
Jan. 13: At South Carolina State
Jan. 16: N.C. Central
Jan. 23: At Florida A&M
Jan. 25: At Bethune-Cookman
Jan. 27: At South Carolina State
Jan. 30: N.C. Central
Feb. 6: Florida A&M
Feb. 8: Bethune-Cookman
Feb. 15: South Carolina State
Feb. 20: At Florida A&M
Feb. 22: At Bethune-Cookman
Feb. 27: South Carolina State
March 4: At N.C. Central
March 8-13: MEAC tournament, Scope Arena, Norfolk, Va.
