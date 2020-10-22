A&T gets football, men's and women's basketball schedules from MEAC

If bragging rights are at stake when teams from A&T play teams from N.C. Central, there could be much bragging in the winter and spring.

A&T and Central fans will be treated to bonus matchups, including in football and men's and women's basketball, because of the MEAC's scheduling formula designed to minimize travel time and eliminate air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A&T will open and close a six-game conference football season against Central, meeting Feb. 20 in Greensboro and April 10 in Durham. And the men's and women's basketball teams from the two universities also will bookend league play, meeting Jan. 4 and March 4 in Durham, but also playing Jan. 16 and Jan. 30 in Greensboro.

Besides those three sports, MEAC teams in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and volleyball will use divisional play.

The 2020-21 athletics year will be A&T's last in the MEAC before it moves to the Big South Conference.

Here’s a look at the league's highest-profile sports and A&T's schedules in each:

Football