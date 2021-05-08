A win for Grimsley and the culture the Whirlies have created

When Brown arrived from Southern Guilford, the Whirlies were in a rut, finishing the 2015 season 2-9 and winless in the Metro 4-A Conference. Brown and his new charges posted 4-7 records in 2016 and 2017 before breaking through in 2018 with a winning record (7-6) and a state playoff run.

“We’ve got a great coaching staff and they all buy in to our core values,” Brown said after Friday’s game at Kenan Stadium. “We’re going to treat kids right and we’re going to work them hard. We expect a lot of things out of them, but in return we’re also going to love on them and take care of them, and they know that. It’s genuine, it’s not fake, and not something we just say. The X’s and O’s are important, but that’s more important. These guys know that we’re going to be there for them.”