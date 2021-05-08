A win for Grimsley and the culture the Whirlies have created

CHAPEL HILL — On a chilly May night that resembled North Carolina autumns, Grimsley won its first state championship since 1960 and established a new benchmark for football success at Guilford County’s oldest high school in the process.
For Whirlies head coach Darryl Brown, the 28-8 win over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons was also his first championship, but more important represented a confirmation of the culture he and his staff brought to campus five years ago.
When Brown arrived from Southern Guilford, the Whirlies were in a rut, finishing the 2015 season 2-9 and winless in the Metro 4-A Conference. Brown and his new charges posted 4-7 records in 2016 and 2017 before breaking through in 2018 with a winning record (7-6) and a state playoff run.
Behind the scenes, the Whirlies were also building a locker room culture that would elevate them to a championship level.
“We’ve got a great coaching staff and they all buy in to our core values,” Brown said after Friday’s game at Kenan Stadium. “We’re going to treat kids right and we’re going to work them hard. We expect a lot of things out of them, but in return we’re also going to love on them and take care of them, and they know that. It’s genuine, it’s not fake, and not something we just say. The X’s and O’s are important, but that’s more important. These guys know that we’re going to be there for them.”
The 2019 season was the breakthrough Grimsley fans had been hoping for, as the Whirlies finished 12-2, winning the conference championship and falling just short of an appearance in the 4-A title game.
While confident that the Whirlies could have another good season, athletics director Ethan Albright wondered whether a young team with new faces in key roles could continue the program’s growth. He needn’t have worried.
“I was a little concerned coming into this year, because they didn’t have a lot of opportunity for team building,” Albright said. “(Brown) spends a lot of time with team building, getting to know each other, breaking down stereotypes, breaking down barriers. It’s getting kids to know each other who don’t live in the same neighborhood. When they break that down and they get to know each other, it’s a great thing. They’re not all best friends, but they respect each other.”
Fans won’t have to wait long to see whether the Whirlies can continue their winning ways. A sizable chunk of key players from Friday’s win will be back on campus a few months from now to begin their title defense.
Quarterback Alonza Barnett, voted Most Outstanding Player of the title game, will be back as well as Offensive MVP Jeiel Melton and five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw. Unlike years past, they will gather in a locker room where a championship culture has been validated.