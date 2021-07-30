Aaron WIggins drafted by Oklahoma City; Isaiah Miller headed to Minnesota

After working out for the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins told the team's website that he was "just trying to show my ability to handle the ball, make the right reads, make the right plays. I think a lot of teams know that coming out of my freshman year and with what I displayed in college, I can shoot the ball. Just trying to show my other abilities, such as guarding the ball, guarding more than just one position and, offensively, being a threat on multiple levels.”

Wiggins is headed to an Oklahoma City team that was 22-50 this season and is in rebuild mode after finishing 14th in the NBA's Western Conference. The Thunder also drafted Australian guard Josh Giddey and Florida guard Tre Man in the first round and also added Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the second round after executing a number of trades.

After leading UNCG to the NCAA Tournament in March, Miller went undrafted Thursday night. But the 6-foot, 190-pound guard from Covington, Ga., agreed to a free-agent contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The contract is likely a two-way deal that would allow Miller to develop in the NBA's G League if he doesn't make the Timberwolves' roster. Minnesota's affiliate in the G League is the Des Moines-based Iowa Wolves.