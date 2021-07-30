Aaron WIggins drafted by Oklahoma City; Isaiah Miller headed to Minnesota

Greensboro's Aaron Wiggins heard his name called Thursday night during the NBA draft. Former UNCG star Isaiah Miller had to wait a little longer, but will still have an opportunity to pursue his NBA dream.
Wiggins, who played at Grimsley and graduated from Wesleyan, was drafted in the second round (55th overall) by the Oklahoma City Thunder. A 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing, he averaged 14.5 points per game in 2020-21 as a junior at Maryland.
After earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors this year, Wiggins submitted his name for the NBA draft. He was not initially invited to the league's draft combine in Chicago, but performed well at the G League Elite Camp and was one of four players invited to stay in Chicago for the combine. The two events allowed Wiggins, the 2020 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, to showcase more of his skill-set.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote that Wiggins "looks the part and then some as a 6-foot-5 wing with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan and an impressive frame that should be able to carry plenty of bulk in time. He's shown impressive flashes of defensive versatility and shot-making prowess.
"Wiggins has been inconsistent throughout his college career in terms of game-to-game productivity as his ball-handling ability and decision-making are still a work in progress. He knocked down just 33 percent of his 3-point attempts in his final two years at Maryland. Wiggins appears to have more upside than your average 22-year-old and plays a position of real need in the NBA as a 3-and-D style wing, which means he'll have many bites at the apple to hang around the league and carve out a long-term niche."
After working out for the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins told the team's website that he was "just trying to show my ability to handle the ball, make the right reads, make the right plays. I think a lot of teams know that coming out of my freshman year and with what I displayed in college, I can shoot the ball. Just trying to show my other abilities, such as guarding the ball, guarding more than just one position and, offensively, being a threat on multiple levels.”
Wiggins is headed to an Oklahoma City team that was 22-50 this season and is in rebuild mode after finishing 14th in the NBA's Western Conference. The Thunder also drafted Australian guard Josh Giddey and Florida guard Tre Man in the first round and also added Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the second round after executing a number of trades.
After leading UNCG to the NCAA Tournament in March, Miller went undrafted Thursday night. But the 6-foot, 190-pound guard from Covington, Ga., agreed to a free-agent contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The contract is likely a two-way deal that would allow Miller to develop in the NBA's G League if he doesn't make the Timberwolves' roster. Minnesota's affiliate in the G League is the Des Moines-based Iowa Wolves.
Miller played for the Spartans for four seasons, finishing third on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,967 points) behind only Kyle Hines (2,187) and Francis Alonso (2,142). As a senior, he averaged 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game as UNCG went 21-9 and won the Souther Conference regular-season and tournament titles before falling to Florida State, 64-54, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. He is the only player in SoCon history to be named player of the year and defensive player of the year in consecutive seasons, and Miller also was named the conference's Male Athlete of the Year in the spring.