Abernethy couple has fond memories of Wake Forest's win over North Carolina 50 years ago

They are long-time season ticket holders but because of the pandemic they have donated them back to the athletics department.

For their special 50-year anniversary they were going to have a party at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club but with the pandemic they have changed their plans. They will do something else low key, but Donna says they will eventually celebrate with friends and family at some point.

“We may do a 50 and half year celebration if it’s safe or we will treat our 51st anniversary as if it was our 50th,” Donna said.

The historic game that they attended on Oct. 24, 1970 is one of those milestone games. Wake Forest trailed North Carolina 13-0 in the second half but scored two touchdowns to win 14-13.

That win helped the Deacons go 5-1 in the ACC to win the ACC title.

The Abernethy family has been a part of Wake Forest for countless decades. They both have volunteered in recent years at football games welcoming fans to various parking lots for games.

“We are also putting together a golf scholarship for the school so we’re excited about that,” David said.

Jason went to Wake Forest during the glory years of the Tim Duncan / Randolph Childress era in the mid to late 1990s.