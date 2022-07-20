ACC commissioner Jim Phillips addresses relocation of Greensboro headquarters

CHARLOTTE — A process that had been expected to be completed by November 2021 remains in progress regarding the possible relocation of ACC headquarters outside of Greensboro.

Commissioner Jim Phillips said he hoped a resolution would come "in a month or two" and that the league was considering three cities in two states. Greensboro, Charlotte and Orlando, Fla., are those finalists.

"It's such an important decision," Phillips said, "that you can't put a three-month, six-month, eight-month" deadline on it.

"We started last summer; it's been 12 months now. Newmark (the league's consultant) has led us incredibly well. We started with 18, 20 different cities. We have it down to three over two states. These things take a life of their own when you start to deal with state legislators and senators and economic development and mayors. In the end, what we're trying to get down to this summer and finish it off is what are the three proposal to bring forward to the board.

The ACC, founded in Greensboro in 1953, is in its 70th year of calling the Gate City home. North Carolina's new state budget would appropriate $15 million in incentives for the office, which employs about 50 people, to remain in North Carolina.

The deal would also require the ACC to hold at least four championships for men’s and women’s basketball in the state, including two men's tournaments at the Greensboro Coliseum after the appearance scheduled for March 2023.

"The announcement by the state of North Carolina is awfully generous, awfully generous of Gov. (Roy) Cooper," Phillips said. "It will be part of what we present to our 15 presidents for a decision. We're hopeful to have a decision, I would say in the next month or two. But again, I don't really want to put an artificial timeline on it. ... But I feel tremendous about all that's occurred."