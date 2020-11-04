After being cleared to practice, Panthers hopeful McCaffrey will return to action at KC

CHARLOTTE — Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was cleared for return from the team’s injured reserve list last week.

McCaffrey arrived at the Panthers' practice Oct. 27 with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.

McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule had hoped McCaffrey would be cleared to play in the rematch with the Atlanta Falcons in week 9, but the training staff decided to keep him out once again.

The Panthers (3-5) lost their third straight game without McCaffrey as the Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 on Thursday, Oct. 29 to avoid a series season sweep.

The Falcons avenged a 23-16 loss to Carolina Oct. 11.

“He looks good,” Rhule said. “He looks like he is moving around great. We will let the medical people and him determine how much he can do and whether he can play in a game.”

McCaffrey was off to a solid start with 223 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the first two games.