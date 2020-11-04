After being cleared to practice, Panthers hopeful McCaffrey will return to action at KC

CHARLOTTE — Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was cleared for return from the team’s injured reserve list last week.
McCaffrey arrived at the Panthers' practice Oct. 27 with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.
McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule had hoped McCaffrey would be cleared to play in the rematch with the Atlanta Falcons in week 9, but the training staff decided to keep him out once again.
The Panthers (3-5) lost their third straight game without McCaffrey as the Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 on Thursday, Oct. 29 to avoid a series season sweep.
The Falcons avenged a 23-16 loss to Carolina Oct. 11.
“He looks good,” Rhule said. “He looks like he is moving around great. We will let the medical people and him determine how much he can do and whether he can play in a game.”
McCaffrey was off to a solid start with 223 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the first two games.
“It's just another weapon," wide receiver Curtis Samuel said of McCaffrey's return. “There is no such thing as having too many playmakers out there. You give the team so many options of who is getting the ball here and who is going there. So many outlets. There is no such thing as having too many options.”
Rhule said McCaffrey was “exhilarated” to be out at practice with his teammates.
“I know he wants to play, but I also know he's a process guy and he understands that we can't shortcut the process,” Rhule said.
The Panthers will be on the road to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) for a week 9 showdown Nov. 8.
Kansas City enters the game on a three-game winning streak and coming off a dominant 35-9 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 1. The Chiefs only loss this season was a 40-37 affair to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11.
There is currently no word as to whether or not McCaffrey will be cleared to play this week.
Jim Sands contributed to this report.
2020 Carolina Panthers Schedule / Results
Week 1 Sept. 13 Las Vegas Raiders L 30-34
Week 2 Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers L 17-31
Week 3 Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers W 21-16
Week 4 Oct. 4 Arizona Cardinals W 31-21
Week 5 Oct. 11 at Atlanta Falcons W 23-16
Week 6 Oct. 18 Chicago Bears L 16-23
Week 7 Oct. 25 at New Orleans Saints L 24-27
Week 8 Oct. 29 Atlanta Falcons L 17-25
Week 9 Nov. 8 at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10 Nov. 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11 Nov. 22 Detroit Lions
Week 12 Nov. 29 at Minnesota Vikings
Week 13 Dec. 6 BYE
Week 14 Dec. 13 Denver Broncos
Week 15 Dec. 20 at Green Bay Packers
Week 16 Dec. 27 at Washington Football Team
Week 17 Jan. 3 New Orleans Saints
NFC South Standings
Overall, Division
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-2, 1-1
New Orleans Saints 5-2, 2-0
Carolina Panthers 3-5, 1-3
Atlanta Falcons 2-6, 1-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!